Software Consultant Annet Libeau Shares Her Creative Expression Through Writing
Creativity and technology are related in Annet Libeau’s favorite genre of science fictionBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not very often that you find a technical expert like software consultant and President/CEO Annet Libeau who has equal talent in a creative field. When she discovered her father’s unpublished science fiction novels, she found her creative passion for writing. Annet Libeau shares the link between technology and science fiction and how her creative expression is a creative escape from the world of business.
Annet Libeau is the President and CEO of Sun Day Consulting, an enterprise-level software consulting firm with clients across many industries, from higher education to financial services. The firm has even completed work for Ivy League schools. Through providing Oracle database administration, Oracle peoplesoft technical management, and cloud computing services, Annet Libeau has made her name in the Oracle Partner Network.
Annet Libeau's success isn't limited to running a successful business and being a talented software consultant. She has embraced writing as a creative outlet from the world of enterprise software consulting. Growing up, she was not always interested in the world of science fiction. It was only after she read through some of her father’s unpublished books that she began her fascination with the genre. Since then, Annet Libeau has collaborated on several science fiction books with her father who writes under the nom de plume Mark Fulcher. Their published science fiction works include Hidden World, Season Of Predators, The Time Treasure, Secrets of Nevus, and Murhadik.
Describing the connection between her software consulting business and her passion for science fiction during an interview, Annet Libeau said, “Science fiction is a genre that explores the relationship between technology, society, and the individual in the context of our ever-changing understanding of the universe and our position in it.”
As a business owner, a talented writer, and a dedicated software consultant, Annet Libeau has been successful in many different areas of life. She works in the world of technology and uses that experience to enhance the detailed and thrilling scenes in her books. Embracing her unique perspective adds dimension and reality to her creative expression of writing.
Annet Libeau is the CEO and President of software consulting firm, Sun Day Consulting, specializing in enterprise software consulting services. She follows in her father's path of being a published author and has collaborated with him to publish several science fiction novels. She lives in Florida and loves to write in her sunny home and also is passionate about travel and scuba diving.
