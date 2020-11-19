/EIN News/ -- DEINOVE signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that pioneers the application of biodiversity from the natural environment to tackle the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and the need for next-generation active ingredients for Health, announces the signing of an evaluation and technology development license with DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living.

Under the agreement, DSM will evaluate the potential of a microbial strain from DEINOVE as a feed additive; selected and characterized during the Color-2B program. The evaluation and technology development program is undertaken and supervised by DSM. For the exclusive purpose of the performance of the collaboration activities, DSM is granted a temporary exclusive license to use DEINOVE’s proprietary strain, as well as the background intellectual property related to the strain and required for the collaboration activities. In consideration of these provisions, DEINOVE will receive a upfront and milestone payments during program execution (undisclosed amount). Upon DSM’s decision that the collaboration activities are successful, DEINOVE and DSM will pursue negotiations for a commercial license agreement.

"This collaboration with a major player in the field of animal nutrition is totally in line with our R&D partnering strategy in the non-therapeutic activities and underlines the quality of the work that has been done in the Color-2B program” commented Alexis Rideau, Deputy CEO of DEINOVE. "We hope that the evaluation and technology development program will lead to the launch of a new active ingredient that has been brought to light by DEINOVE from its proprietary strain collection.”

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotech company pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of biodiversity from the natural environment to tackle the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and the need for next-generation active ingredients for Health.

The Company has built a unique collection of over 10,000 bacterial strains and has developed a fully integrated technological platform that brings together the best of biological culture, synthetic biology and micro-biotechnology.

Today, DEINOVE has several development programs underway, including the antibiotic candidate DNV3837, in a Phase II clinical trial in severe gastrointestinal infections with Clostridioides difficile, a real therapeutic challenge. Through its other program AGIR (Antibiotics against Resistant Infectious Germs), supported by Bpifrance, it is also continuing its exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new molecules. It relies on its own biodiversity and on the one entrusted to it by other specialists in the field.

DEINOVE has also developed and brought to market four particularly innovative active ingredients: two products produced by Deinococcus geothermalis (phytoene and neurosporene), as well as two cell extracts developed in collaboration.

DEINOVE, located in the Euromédecine science park in Montpellier, employs 56 people, mainly researchers, engineers and technicians, and has filed over 350 patent applications internationally. It is listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056).

CONTACTS

Investors

Mario Alcaraz

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Phone: +33 (0)4 48 19 01 00

ir@deinove.com







Media

ALIZE RP - Caroline Carmagnol

Phone: +33 (0)6 64 18 99 59

communication@deinove.com





Attachment