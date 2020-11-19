Star2Star Named In Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide (2020)

Star2Star Recognized By Leading Research and Advisory Firm For The 6th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that they have been named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide for the sixth straight year. The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses UCaaS providers around the world to identify industry Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.



Star2Star was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide". Star2Star is one of only fourteen other companies to be evaluated and placed in 2020. In the past six years, Star2Star has also been one of only six companies to be recognized each year of the report.

"We consider it an honor to once again be placed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS Worldwide,” said Norman Worthington, CEO and Executive Chairman at Star2Star. “It speaks volumes to us to be evaluated and consecutively recognized for the last six years in one of the finest analyst reports for our industry. We are proud of what we have accomplished and will continue to develop our portfolio of solutions to provide the best technologies possible.”

The full report is available to Gartner subscribers. To view a copy of our report, click here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 12 November 2020, Rafael Benitez | Megan Fernandez | Daniel O’Connell | Christopher Trueman | Pankil Sheth

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

In 2019 it was recognized by the name: StarBlue(Star2Star)

In 2020, 2017, 2018, 2016: Star2Star

In 2014 and 2015: Star2Star Communications

