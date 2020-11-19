Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HILTON HEAD SIGN SHOP OWNER ARRESTED FOR OPERATING WITHOUT RETAIL LICENSE

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested the owner of a Hilton Head Island sign shop and charged him with operating without a retail license.

John C. Gresty, 73, is the owner of The British Holding Company, Inc., doing business as Environmental Graphics Speedi Signs, according to the arrest warrant. On January 24, 2020, the SCDOR revoked the retail license for Gresty's business due to unpaid Sales Tax and told him to cease retail sales. On August 24, 2020, his business was found to be open and making retail sales.

If convicted, Gresty faces a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine. He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.   

