Amber Barna, Vice President of Clinical and Quality Assurance for Medical Solutions, Named to SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, NE, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named Amber Barna, vice president of clinical and quality assurance at Medical Solutions, to its Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list. The annual list recognizes women who stand out as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace.

The Global Power 150 list is comprised of the Americas 100 and the International 50. This list is not a ranking, but a way to shine a spotlight on women in leadership positions and to recognize the significant contributions and influence of women industry-wide.

“Amber’s leadership, clinical expertise and foresight are instrumental to us, and have been even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. “We’ve leaned on her for science-based, clinical direction relating to policies and protocols impacting our internal employees and clinicians on assignment nationwide. In these uncertain times we’re all facing, Amber has been unwavering in living our purpose of connecting care. We’re proud — and fortunate — to have her on our team and we congratulate her on this much deserved recognition.”

At Medical Solutions, one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies, Barna directs a large clinical team of nurse managers who oversee the performance of several thousand contingent clinicians. Prior to joining Medical Solutions in 2008, Barna, a registered nurse for over 20 years, held key positions within a large hospital system, including nursing leadership, regulatory compliance and infection control.

Under Barna’s leadership, Medical Solutions has recognized a 96% successful assignment completion rate when nurse managers are involved in prescreening and interviewing candidates. She has successfully integrated multiple onboarding and credentialing systems to provide partners with an integrated approach to quickly onboard high-quality contingent labor, enabling nimble responses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been especially challenging as we navigate the pandemic, so to be recognized for my work, and under these unique circumstances, is an incredible honor,” Barna said. “This award would not be possible without the tremendous amount of support I have received from my team and the leadership team at Medical Solutions.”

Barna is the current co-chair of the Clinical Executive Committee, a subcommittee of the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) and serves as a member on the Joint Commission Advisory Committee for Healthcare Staffing Services.

About Medical Solutions:

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions.

