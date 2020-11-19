UNCF Announces Panda Cares Scholarship Winners

More than $10 million awarded to 350 deserving college students

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and the Panda Cares Foundation®, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express®, announced the winners of the 2020 Panda Cares Scholars Program, a three-year renewable scholarship and professional development program. Students from colleges and universities across the nation, representing 32 states and the District of Columbia, are directly funded by Panda Express guests through the in-store donation program. Students selected for the Panda Cares Scholars Program are eligible to receive renewable scholarships up to $3,500, $5,000 and $7,000 in support of their college sophomore, junior and senior years of college, respectively, to help offset the costs of their college education. The 2020 Panda Cares Scholars include 350 students in underserved communities selected based on their academic achievement, strong leadership skills and their commitment to community service.

In 2018, Panda Cares Foundation partnered with UNCF to develop the Panda Cares UNCF Scholars Program, which currently administers renewable scholarships up to $2,500 to 400 students. In addition to education expenses support, the students in the program receive professional development opportunities intended to prepare them for early career success.

“Increases in college tuition can leave students with overwhelming student loan debt or can deter students from completing their education, despite their willingness to do so,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Our partnership with the Panda Cares Foundation is helping overcome obstacles for many students who would otherwise face major hardships earning their college degrees—especially in light of the current health pandemic. We’re very thankful for the foundation’s generous contributions which have enabled UNCF to expand this program and give many more students the finances and tools they need to excel and succeed.”

The partnership has expanded to include two additional programs: The Panda Cares First-Year Scholars Program and the Panda Cares Scholars Program—both designed to provide students with financial assistance and the necessary tools to adequately prepare them for leadership in the 21st century workforce. The scholarship program accepts students from various majors including Engineering, Computer Science and Public Health.

“We would like to congratulate this year’s well-deserved scholarship winners of the Panda Cares Scholars Program,” said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Express. “At Panda, serving others is our business, whether it’s in our restaurant or out in our local communities, and this scholarship was created with UNCF to support those who demonstrate the same commitment. Together, these leaders of the future will undoubtedly make a big impact on the communities they touch and uplift our society as a whole.”

