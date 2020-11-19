China-Middle East & North Africa (Morocco) International Trade Digital Expo Kicks Off In Beijing

The China-Middle East & North Africa (Morocco) International Trade Digital Expo, hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and co-organized by the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), kicked off in Beijing on November 19, 2020.

This exhibition is a pragmatic measure initiated by CCPIT to deepen and strengthen the economic and trade cooperation between China and the MENA region in the face of COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Through innovative exhibition service mode which makes full use of the internet, cloud technology and B2B match-making, the 10-day event aims to assist and serve China’s foreign trade enterprises to explore new market and secure business deals. It is also designed to advance the economic and trade exchange between China, Middle East and North Africa countries.

Among the dignitaries and VIPs who attended the opening ceremony and delivered keynote speeches are Mr. Ke Liangdong, Vice Chairman of CCPIT; Mao Jun, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of China in the Kingdom of Morocco & Representative of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to China; Reda Oudghiri Idrissi, Economic Counsellor, Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Beijing; Mehdi Laraki, President of Morocco Chinese Business Council and Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

More than 300 distinguished guests virtually participated in the opening ceremony including representatives of the Middle East and North Africa Trade Association, entrepreneurs of Chinese and foreign businesses, representatives of relevant institutions, media partners and many more.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Ke Liangdong, Vice Chairman of CCPIT, highlighted that the vastly large China market is the most promising in the world. The Chinese manufacturing industry presently makes an important and positive part of the global industrial and supply chains. Furthermore, China's huge domestic market demand will bring more cooperation opportunities to the business communities in the Middle East and North Africa and beyond.

CCPIT will continue to play its unique and important role of connecting with the government and enterprises from both inside and outside China, and work together with all parties to build a better platform for China and the Middle East and North Africa enterprises to carry out trade and investment activities.

Over 1,200 Chinese enterprises are participating in the exhibition and their product category covers a wide range of building materials, energy and environmental protection, power electronics, auto parts, household items and gifts, agriculture and food, textile and clothing, health care and many more. The trade fair is expected to welcome more than 10,000 suppliers and buyers from the Middle East and North Africa and other parts of the world to utilize this opportunity to promote business and establish trade partnership.

Five specialized Conferences and precise ‘Global Trade Week’ B2B match-makings will be held concurrently during the event from 22-26 November with the purpose of facilitating exhibitors and buyers to establish contacts and explore new business opportunities.