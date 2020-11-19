Immune System Health News: Leo Kelly, aka the Shirley Temple King, known for his honest food and drink reviews on social media, was recently featured on TV giving a big thumbs up for Charles & Alice Kids! Fruit Probiotics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the cold and flu season, seven-year-old social media phenomenon, Leo Kelly, a guest on numerous TV talk shows, has become Charles & Alice Kids! Fruit Probiotics most famous kid fan. When asked about what makes for a great fruit pouch this week on a leading daytime TV talk show, Kelly responded, “First of all, it has to taste like real fruit! If it’s a funky combination of flavors it doesn’t get a good review! Which is why (Kids! Fruit Probiotics) Very Berry is my favorite flavor! It tastes like actual, fresh berries.” Kelly elaborated, “Then it has to have easy squeezing! This is supposed to be fun and easy for us kids and give my mom a break! And of course, it has to be healthy or moms won’t let us eat it! My mom likes it (Kids! Fruit Probiotics) because it helps support my immune and digestive system.” Red Tettemer O’Connell and Partners, a Creative Advertising Agency in Philadelphia, helped spearhead the partnership alongside Charles & Alice.



Charles & Alice Kids! Fruit Probiotics was launched into the U.S. in July 2019 and has quickly become a leader in refrigerated snack products. Kids! Fruit Probiotics deliciously combine the benefits of organic fruit with advanced probiotics to support immune system health in children. With just two 3.2 oz. (90g) refrigerated pouches per day provide more than a full serving of fruit packed with one billion CFUs (colony forming units) of GanedenBC30 probiotics. “Kids! Fruit Probiotics are a delicious way to bring the benefits of daily probiotics to children,” said Evan Eckman, CMO/VP of Marketing, Charles & Alice North America. “Immune System Health has never been more important.”

“GanedenBC30, our spore-forming probiotic brand, is backed by over 25 published papers,” said John Quilter, VP & General Manager at Kerry, the makers of GanedenBC30. “We are dedicated to providing science-backed, nutritional ingredient brands that can deliver digestive and immune health benefits for people of all ages, including children and their families. GanedenBC30’s high-quality research and safety record with FDA GRAS status from the United States FDA, helps ensure that people get an effective probiotic ingredient.”

“Kids! Fruit Probiotics are made in the U.S.A. at our upgraded, green-energy powered production facility in Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” said Jim Schneider, President/CEO, Charles & Alice North America. “We’re proud to make this major commitment to improve the health and wellness offerings to children across the North America. Kids! Fruit Probiotics are Organic, Non-GMO, and have No Added Sweeteners or Preservatives, with about fifty calories per pouch.”

“The trend toward fresher, plant-based, healthier family snacking has become the fastest growing segment in the grocer’s refrigerated aisles in the North America,” said Joe Gordon, VP of Sales, Charles & Alice North America. “Kids! Fruit Probiotics is a break-through innovation that is on-trend and will create continued growth opportunities for retailers across North America.”

About Charles & Alice:

Charles & Alice, founded in the Rhône Valley of France in 1935, and today is a leading producer of chilled fruit products in France. We strive to make the best quality and tasting fruit products in the world. With multiple production facilities across France and in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, we are bringing our passion for the enjoyment and wellness benefits of fruit’s natural goodness. We are proud of our heritage. As we say in France, “Bon Appétit!”. For more information, please visit: fruitprobiotics.com

About GanedenBC30:

GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086) is a patented, FDA GRAS probiotic ingredient found in more than 1,000 leading food and beverage products around the world. It is a shelf-stable, science-backed probiotic strain that has been shown to provide digestive health, immune health and protein utilization benefits. Unlike most other probiotic strains, GanedenBC30 is a spore-former, which makes it highly stable and allows it to remain viable throughout most manufacturing processes and the low pH of stomach acid. Well-researched and easy to formulate into functional food, beverages and companion animal products, GanedenBC30 is backed by over 25 published papers. Part of Kerry’s ProActive Health portfolio, GanedenBC30 is natural, and available in vegan, non-GMO Project-verified, organic-compliant and allergen-free versions. For more information, please visit: BC30Probiotic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82caa83f-084a-4d72-9020-6da4df5c7b7c