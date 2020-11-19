Massive MIMO Market Is Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rise in adoption of 5G network technology, technical advantages of massive MIMO, ease in deployment of the system fuel the growth of the global massive MIMO market. By spectrum, the TDD segment garnered the major share in 2019. By geography, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global massive MIMO market was pegged at $1.09 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to hit $15.79 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 35.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning stratagems, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.

Rise in adoption of 5G network technology, technical advantages of massive MIMO, ease in deployment of the system fuel the growth of the global massive MIMO market. On the other hand, lack of TDD spectrums around the world impedes the growth to some extent. However, development of indoor massive MIMOs is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

After the outbreak of the pandemic, there’s been a steep increase in the trend of remote working system which propelled toward higher adoption of 5G technology. This factor has impacted the global massive MIMO market positively.

Also, the fact that the technology entails minimized manpower has boosted the market.

The global massive MIMO market is analyzed across technology, spectrum, and region. Based on technology, the LTE advance pro segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the lion’s share by 2027. The 5G segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 44.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on spectrum, the TDD segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate from 2020 to 2027. Simultaneously, the FDD segment would register the fastest CAGR of 43.7% till 2027.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.8% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global massive MIMO market report include Huawei, NOKIA, SAMSUNG, ZTE, Verizon, Sprint, Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, China Mobile, and Airtel. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to corroborate their stand in the industry.

