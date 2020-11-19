LOOP DEADLINE ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Loop Industries, Inc. – LOOP

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) between September 24, 2018 and October 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the December 14, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop’s purportedly proprietary process; Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop’s announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

