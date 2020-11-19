OP.GG and Spoon Launch The First Interactive Esports Audio Live Stream

The companies will host a weekly series featuring key gaming insights and professional esports athletes

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spoon , the world’s leading audio live stream platform, today announced it has partnered with OP.GG, the leading site for online player and team statistics, insights, and leaderboards, to produce the weekly live-streamed series, “GGnoRE.” The interactive series will bring together fans and professional esports athletes across the biggest titles in gaming for an hour each week.



“Launching the series with Spoon gives us another key touchpoint to connect with our esports community,” said Sangrak Choi, CEO of OP.GG. “The platform’s interactive format and focus on audio bridges professional athletes and the broader gaming community together to celebrate the art of the sport, engage in authentic conversations, and connect with the human being behind the keyboard.”

Spoon and OP.GG are introducing an industry-first interactive audio live stream, giving esports enthusiasts another medium to celebrate the sport. For Spoon’s first venture into original programming, the platform will utilize its unique audio-only approach to provide an inclusive, judgement-free environment for both streamers and listeners. Tapping into OP.GG’s esports analysis and gaming community, “GGnoRE” will discuss top teams, strategies, and tournament performances.

“It’s an exciting time for the esports community,” said Fernando Pizarro, Vice President of North America for Spoon. “We’re witnessing a huge marriage between the gaming and live streaming communities today, and there has never been a better time to invest in gamer-first content––making this a great first foray for us into original programming.”

“GGnoRE'' will take place on Spoon’s live streaming audio app to provide a relaxed, natural conversation using solely the magic of voice. “GGnoRE” goes beyond just the stats. It dives into the life journeys and experiences of the players, team managers, and the esports industry more broadly.

Spoon has tapped veteran entertainment producer Clint Sears to launch its latest venture. “Interactive media has certainly seen a rise across the industry and I’m thrilled to help spearhead the first-of-its-kind show,” said Clint Sears, executive producer of “GGnoRE.” “Spoon’s audio platform is a breakthrough for user-driven entertainment, and its content provides unparalleled interactivity that users, especially in the burgeoning esports community, love.”

To participate in the weekly live stream, audience members can download the Spoon app and visit spoonrad.io/GGnoRE , or tune into spooncast.net and join the “GGnoRE” live stream from the homepage. From there, they can listen in, chat, and engage with other listeners as well as with the host, actor Ben Stillwell (Grey's Anatomy, Teen Wolf), and the show’s guest star.

Listeners can also find a recording after the fact, distributed anywhere podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

About Spoon

Spoon is an audio-based live streaming app that has created a one-of-a-kind interactive audio experience. With real talk devoted to the topics people care about, Spoon Streamers are able to connect with audiences across the globe in meaningful ways and earn a salary through the platform’s unique integrated tipping model. Available across South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Middle East, North Africa, and the United States, Spoon boasts a global presence of nearly three million users worldwide, and is based out of Seoul, South Korea. Spoon has raised $57M in financing from investors including KB Investment, Goodwater Capital and Softbank Ventures.

About OP.GG

OP.GG provides game statistics services for League of Legends, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Fortnite, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege and serves more than 40 million audiences across the globe. With 3 professional esports teams under their umbrella, recently launched gamer matching service, and other services and products related to gaming and analytics in the queue, OP.GG is actively pursuing the expansion to assist gamers and better gaming experience.