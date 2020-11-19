El Pollo Loco Challenges QSR Category with Design-Forward Approach

Commitment to High-Quality Design to Support Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced the company’s commitment to a design philosophy that will challenge the QSR category norms, with more modern and artistic design choices.



Click on the image or link below to scroll through a variety of El Pollo Loco’s designs.

El Pollo Loco is bringing the design-forward vision to life at every touchpoint of the customer experience, from packaging to in-store merchandising and gift cards. The focus on design is consistent with the company’s ongoing commitment to match its high-quality food and service.

“This is another milestone in our continued efforts to evolve the brand and offer customers the highest quality experience,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “We believe that our food deserves beautiful packaging to match it, down to the drink cups and stickers.”

As part of the design-first approach, El Pollo Loco released a selection of contemporary and stylish promotional in-store elements to celebrate seasonal moments. The latest release comes just in time for the holiday season, featuring holiday-themed drink cups, side cups, tray liners and gift cards. The new look is simple, fresh, and is part of El Pollo Loco’s vision to make artistic creative a tradition that marks the start of the holidays each year.

The company will also continue its commitment to visual storytelling and celebrate its Mexican-American roots with the restoration of murals across Los Angeles. El Pollo Loco will dedicate even more of its storefronts as canvasses for new murals in 2021.

Additional design-forward efforts to look forward to in the new year include the drive-thru friendly Loco Lunch Box, new seasonal packaging, gift cards and more.

For additional information, please visit www.elpolloloco.com .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 465 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Gray

Edible

323-206-0800

hannah.gray@edible-inc.com