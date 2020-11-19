WALTER P MOORE RELEASES EMBODIED CARBON STEWARDSHIP REPORT

Engineering experts define embodied carbon and examine why it must be reduced

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International engineering firm Walter P Moore has released a groundbreaking stewardship report entitled Embodied Carbon, A Clearer View of Carbon Emissions. The report focuses on an issue of relevance for all material specifiers, which is the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The report first defines embodied carbon, then Walter P Moore experts address why and how members of the AEC industry must work in concert to reduce embodied carbon.



“Reducing embodied carbon is essential to achieving near-term reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. This report discusses both what can be done today and strategies to eventually achieve net zero embodied carbon,” said Dirk Kestner, Principal and Director of Sustainable Design for Walter P Moore. “I encourage AEC professionals to engage in the report, explore resources and tools, and continue to dialogue in regard to embodied carbon.”



Embodied Carbon, A Clearer View of Carbon Emissions includes milestones related to embodied carbon, a series of technical writings that define why embodied carbons matter, case studies on decarbonization in practice, and a final perspective that defines a path to net zero.



Since 2002, Walter P Moore has actively embraced their role as engineers by seeking to reduce the embodied carbon of their designs. The firm continues to improve their design process, refine material specifications, and participate in numerous industry-leading activities to bring both awareness and achieve meaningful reductions in embodied carbon within the built environment. They are accomplishing this through their long-term involvement in the Carbon Leadership Forum (CLF), leadership on USGBC committees, founding roles in multiple CLF regional hubs, commitment to the SE 2050 Initiative, and sponsorship of the EC3 tool.



Download Embodied Carbon, A Clearer View of Carbon Emissions.



Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and five international locations.

