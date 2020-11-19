Star2Star’s Video Meetings Now Citrix® Ready™

Star2Star’s Video Meetings Platform Is Trusted to Enhance Citrix User Experience

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, today announced that its Video Meetings platform has been verified as Citrix Ready. The Citrix Ready program helps software and hardware vendors of all types develop and integrate their products with Citrix technology for Digital Workspace, Networking, and Analytics. To become a partner and earn the Citrix Ready designation, companies validate their solutions through a robust testing and verification process that ensures compatibility with Citrix solutions. Video Meetings completed the testing and verification process to ensure compatibility with the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops ™ and Citrix Workspace . The validation provides confidence and trust in the joint solution compatibility.



Video Meetings is Star2Star’s proprietary video conferencing platform, built for browser-based video meetings from any device. Video Meetings provide high-quality encrypted video and audio, reliable connectivity, and an effortless user experience for anyone within or outside of the organization. Video Meetings can also be combined with Star2Star’s Voice Solution, which is also Citrix Ready, to deliver true end-to-end digital communication and collaboration for Citrix end-users, service providers, and channel partners.

“The global pandemic has underscored that remote work is here to stay and that employee experience, in turn, matters more than ever,” said John Panagulias, Directory, Developer and Partner Programs, Citrix. “Now that Star2Star’s Video Meetings solution is Citrix Ready, customers have a great option for delivering the highest quality experience for their online meetings.”

“We are proud to present our Video Meetings platform as a Citrix Ready solution,” added Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We strive to offer the most comprehensive portfolio of innovative cloud-based tools, that will allow our customers to overcome every modern business challenge. Offering Video Meetings through the Citrix Ready Program allows us to deliver additional value to businesses in need of digital transformation solutions.”

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, IHS Markit Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.