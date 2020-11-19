Armored Things Adds Chris Dill, Sports Venue Technology Veteran, to Executive Team

Former Portland Trailblazers’ CIO joins company to expand market reach and applications of its technology in sports, education, retail and corporate campuses

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things , the crowd intelligence software company, today announced the appointment of sports venue technology innovator Chris Dill as Vice President, Business Development. In the newly created role, Dill will help the company expand its presence and adoption in sports and entertainment venues, retail, corporate campuses and university settings, with a focus on safe reopenings, security management, fan experience and revenue optimization.



Dill brings over 30 years of experience to the software company including twelve years as CIO of the NBA Portland Trailblazers where he led the organization’s technology strategy and execution. Most recently, he was head of business development for sports and mobile platform Venuetize whose clients include the Texas Rangers, Miami Dolphins, LAFC and TD Garden. Prior to that, he was Vice President Business Development for the Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology (SEAT), an organization focused on the intersection of tech, fan experience and operations in the world of sports. Dill also currently serves as an advisor to ImagineAR, an augmented reality company working with sports organizations on mobile AR campaigns.

“Armored Things is very well-positioned to help major sports, entertainment, education and business venues welcome people back, and optimize many aspects of their facilities, both short and long term,” said Dill. “The ability to understand and anticipate the flow of people in a given space in real time fills a number of important data gaps for security and operational teams. This more informed decision-making will help users stay one step ahead to deploy resources more intelligently and efficiently, optimize the guest/team member experience, and drive higher revenues for years to come.”

The Armored Things AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution enables security and operations teams to leverage existing Wi-Fi systems and security data to gain an accurate, real-time understanding of how many people are gathering and moving around specific locations in a venue or campus. This information is available via command centers and mobile devices to alert staff to potential problem areas and inform real-time decisions related to fan, student and team member safety and experience. The solution also provides valuable data trends to assist in planning.

“As one of the first CIOs in professional sports, Chris was an early innovator in connecting and applying different technologies in large venue settings to optimize operations and engage visitors in ways that delivered very tangible business results,” said Julie Johnson Roberts, Armored Things co-founder and CEO. “His experience will be invaluable to us as we expand our footprint and deploy new use case applications for our crowd intelligence platform.”

About Armored Things

Armored Things provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for crowd intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, we provide facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip clients to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve service, operations, staffing and security. Since our founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. As a team, we're pushing technology towards a safer future. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.

