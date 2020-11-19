ORYX Gaming and SoftSwiss agree on content deal

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has struck a deal with SoftSwiss that will see ORYX’s exclusive RGS content go live on the supplier’s aggregation platform.



SoftSwiss will initially integrate ORYX’s proprietary titles and content from RGS studio partners GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero, with games from CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Aracdem to follow.

ORYX’s RGS offering provides operators with an extensive range of world-class titles that appeal to a wide audience of players.

SoftSwiss offers a premium online casino platform featuring more than 10,000 casino games from leading game providers and holds licenses in numerous jurisdictions with clients operating in Europe, LatAm, and the CIS region. The SoftSwiss Game Aggregator has seen significant growth over the last 12 months with over 30 new providers adding their content, and the monthly volume of bets has tripled. Founded in 2012, the supplier also offers White Label Casino and Sportsbook solutions, a Crypto casino product with secure payment processing, and an Affiliate Marketing System.

This latest deal comes off the back of a successful year for ORYX which has seen the supplier add three new studio partners to its RGS offering and taking its content live with 36 operators, including 888casino, Microgaming, Maxent and Admiral. A total of 38 new games have been launched with nine titles still to come in 2020. Total wagered amount on ORYX’s RGS content has increased 89% compared with the same period last year, highlighting the success of the offering.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “SoftSwiss is a well-established casino content supplier who offers a robust aggregation platform driven by first-class technology.

“By adding our RGS content to the SoftSwiss platform we will introduce our exciting and innovative slot content to new audiences and we have plenty more upcoming releases in the pipeline to keep players entertained.”

Max Trafimovich, CCO of SoftSwiss, said: "We are constantly on the lookout for fresh games that will ensure our offering is diverse, fun and thrilling and ORYX’s RGS content ticks all the right boxes. We can’t wait to introduce the titles to our operator partners and look forward to working together with the ORYX team.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

