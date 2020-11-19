Babel Street and PSI’s Checkmate Enter Exclusive Relationship to Automate Supply Chain Due Diligence

First-to-market full-spectrum supply chain risk tool increases efficiency, situational awareness and superior vendor assessments for Babel Street customers

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street, Inc. , the world’s leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, today announced it has partnered exclusively with Partnership Solutions International (PSI) to harness the power of its Checkmate technology, the only full-spectrum, forensic supply chain risk tool. Incorporating this tech into the Babel X platform further automates and empowers multi-level supply chain analysis.



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on international supply chains, the supply chain analytics market is expected to continue growing rapidly. According to Allied Market Research , the supply chain analytics industry will be worth $16.82 billion by 2027.

PSI’s Checkmate is the first-to-market solution to automate and address the full spectrum of supply chain risk management. Checkmate applies artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain technology to automate the process of evaluating every stage of a supply chain. The Checkmate solution was created and fielded by PSI CEO and founder, Darryl Williams, a renowned expert with more than 28 years of experience in full-spectrum forensic supply chain attack and defense.

Babel Street helps its clients identify, organize and analyze publicly available information (PAI) across the indexed deep and dark web. Its cross-lingual search and text analytics technology analyzes information across more than 200 languages and emojis.

Williams said, “Given the global nature of supply chains, the multi-linguistic capabilities of Babel Street made it the ideal exclusive partner for Checkmate’s unique context analytics. It was critical for us to select a software platform that can offer a truly international and exhaustive view of any situation. Babel Street works with many of the world’s governments and private organizations because of its superior capabilities to offer global situational awareness.”

Checkmate’s analytics and comprehensive supply chain knowledge graphs will be integrated directly into the Babel Street software platform to increase the efficiency of supply chain due diligence for Babel Street clients by drastically reducing the time required to analyze critical data. What previously took weeks to collect, collate and synthesize will now take analysts only a few minutes.

“The supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have emphasized how mission-critical supply chain due diligence and risk management truly are,” said Jeff Chapman, Babel Street CEO and founder. “Aligned with our mission to offer the gold standard of software solutions, this exclusive partnership to integrate PSI Checkmate into Babel Street’s platform offers our clients the best-in-breed of supply chain due diligence.”

This exclusive partnership will help government and commercial organizations facilitate compliance with recent regulatory updates related to supply chain risk and safety, like Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 889 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) , by validating supply partners across often complicated and opaque ownership structures. Certifying CMMC compliance across a supply chain can be a massive undertaking, but PSI Checkmate and Babel Street technologies not only automate the process, they provide a depth of knowledge across languages that is unmatched.

To learn more about Babel Street, please visit www.babelstreet.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/ .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world’s leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

About Partnership Solutions International (PSI)

Partnership Solutions International (PSI) is the world’s leading forensic supply chain risk and vulnerability analysis company. Since 2007, PSI’s Checkmate supply chain tool has been successfully used by the Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, numerous US and Allied government organizations, national labs, leading academic institutions and multi-national corporations. At the heart of Checkmate are four analytic engines, feeding three dynamic databases, filtering information through tens of thousands of taxonomies, resulting in millions of comprehensively mapped and linked supply chains. The company provides organizations with the ability to truly predict and mitigate disruptions in global/regional/local supply chains, identify nefarious activity to include counterfeiting and insider threats, provide comprehensive vendor due diligence out to six levels of separation, mitigate global/national consequences, and negate strategic surprise. PSI is privately held and is headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area.