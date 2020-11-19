MFGS, Inc. Marketing Team Named GAINer 2020 Award Winner

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marketing Team at MFGS, Inc. was honored this week with a 2020 GAINer award by Government Marketing University. The team was recognized for their successful event and campaign efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The GAINer awards recognize top-tier individuals and teams who have made significant strides in creating innovative government marketing campaigns and are at the forefront of advancing government marketing excellence for creating and establishing brand identity, taking calculated risks, and increasing ROI on their government marketing campaigns. As a new category this year, Government Marketing University added recognition for those government marketers who created COVID-19 focused campaigns. The winners were honored at the fifth annual GAIN 2020 “Virtual” Conference on Tuesday, November 17th.

The MFGS, Inc. marketing team’s COVID-19 campaign efforts aimed to cover three areas of the business that were significantly impacted by COVID-19: Industry, Local Communities, and Employees. Their top priority was to continue to provide full support to all business units within the company and partner community. Their efforts included creating webinars and content to share solutions for work from home environments, charitable giving to local and hard-hit communities, and employee engagement opportunities to keep the company connected.

“The marketing team at MFGS, Inc. really impressed the 2020 Government Marketing GAINer Award Judges this year due to their creative and innovative COVID-19 marketing campaign,” said Lou Anne Brossman, CEO and Founder of Government Marketing University. “The level of integration was extremely impressive, especially with how they ensured they were giving back to their communities, which is so very needed right now as we all navigate our new normal of COVID-19. It’s obvious this team of top-notch marketing professionals excels at being at the forefront of advancing government marketing excellence.”

“The MFGS, Inc. marketing team is made up of passionate and creative individuals who make up the backbone of this company,” said Elizabeth Hellman, Director of Corporate Relations for MFGS, Inc. “The team’s ability to not only continue supporting our customers in a pandemic, but to quickly adapt to the changing environment and ensure we helped our customers to do the same, is what makes them one of the top teams within our company and across the industry. We are so proud of them.”

For a complete list of winners from the 2020 GAINER awards visit: https://gmarku.com/connect/government-marketing-awards/

