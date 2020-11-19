Newark Public Schools Expands Use of Lexia Core5 and PowerUp to All of its Elementary Schools

District also supporting teachers’ adjustment to remote teaching with professional learning resources

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newark Public Schools (NPS) has approved expanding implementation of Lexia Learning’s Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) and Lexia® PowerUp Literacy® (PowerUp) throughout its K-5 and K-8 schools. This decision comes after the district’s trial subscription successfully helped teachers both within their classrooms before the pandemic and with remote learning that began in March. In all, the strong ESSA rated literacy solutions will now be serving almost 20,000 students in 41 schools. The district has also decided to support their educators through this critical time by ensuring strong, ongoing implementations of Core5 and PowerUp via yearlong Success Partnerships with Lexia.

“We were using Core5 in just six of our elementary schools prior to the pandemic,” said Dr. Mary Ann Reilly, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “When COVID-19 hit and our schools transitioned to remote learning, we were able to quickly expand Core5 to all our elementary schools. The program was flexible enough to enable us to provide continuity of instruction to students remotely, targeting literacy gaps and even accelerating learning. We’ve been impressed with the programs and how helpful Lexia has been with the transition. We’re confident that our students will continue to make gains with good teaching and Lexia.”

The district’s purchase also includes Lexia Academy, the company’s eLearning platform offering on-demand professional learning courses. The academy gives the district’s educators access to “anytime, anywhere” support that helps them develop best practices for meaningful instruction when using Lexia products. Newark educators have embraced courses on topics like Structured Literacy, remote teaching strategies, and effective reading instruction for students with dyslexia.

“We use Lexia Academy to help the teachers understand the ‘why’ behind our use of the programs,” said Theresa Finkelstein, the vice principal at Franklin School, a pre-K-6 school within the district. “Teachers also really like how user-friendly the educator platform is. The reports make it easy to see which skills the students need to work on, and provides the instructional materials to reinforce them.”

“We are proud to be furthering our partnership with Newark Public Schools in so many ways,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “The district has already seen value in Lexia Academy and the Science of Reading online courses we offer, and we’re looking forward to helping them successfully navigate this school year both while they’re out of the classroom and when students and teachers are back in their normal settings.”

# # #

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Cambium Learning® Group company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Rosetta Stone®, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

Contact: Charlotte Andrist Nickel Communications charlotte@nickelcommpr.com Media Inquiries Only: 770-310-5244