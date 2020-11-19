Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Majority-Owned, Vertically Integrated Facility in Virginia Has Commenced Operations; Opens First of Six Dispensaries in Virginia and 12th BEYOND/HELLO Retail Location Nationally

/EIN News/ -- BEYOND / HELLO Manassas Will Begin Medical Marijuana Dispensary Sales in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Tuesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Dalitso LLC, the Company’s majority-owned, Virginia-based pharmaceutical processor permit holder, has commenced operations at its cultivation, manufacturing, processing and retail facility in Manassas, Virginia and that the Company’s retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO , will begin medical marijuana dispensary sales on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The opening of BEYOND / HELLO Manassas will be the Company’s 12th retail location nationally and the first of six dispensary openings for Jushi in Virginia.

“With the opening of the facility and new retail location in Virginia, we will showcase the power of our growing portfolio,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “We’re excited to introduce Virginians to BEYOND / HELLO’s exceptional, customer-centric retail experience, our high-quality in-house brands and our expertly trained staff, who are eager to begin helping patients identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. As our operations expand in Virginia, we look forward to servicing more patients in the most densely populated part of the Commonwealth and continuing to drive value for shareowners.”

Jushi’s majority-owned Dalitso’s 93,000 sq. ft. facility in Virginia began its cultivation operations, planting its first seeds in the fall. Initially, Dalitso's custom-built, Manassas facility is expected to produce 6,000 pounds of dried flower and its state-of-the-art CO2 extraction capabilities are expected to process up to 32,000 pounds of biomass each year. Jushi’s extraction lab and kitchen will also manufacture high-quality, medically infused cannabis products, including select in-house brands from the Company. At full capacity, Dalitso’s new Virginia facility is expected to have an annual cultivation output of approximately 27,000 pounds of dried flower and the capacity to process up to 64,000 pounds of biomass.

On Tuesday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m., BEYOND / HELLO Manassas , located at 8100 Albertstone Circle, Manassas , will begin serving patients in store and through www.beyond-hello.com , which enables medical marijuana patients to view cannabis products, pricing and availability in real-time, and then, reserve treatments for convenient in-store pickup. Subject to regulatory approvals, BEYOND / HELLO Manassas will carry medical marijuana vapes, cartridges, concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures/sublinguals, and suppositories. The licensed storefront is also ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors, veterans and active military service people with identification. In the first quarter of 2021, BEYOND / HELLO Manassas plans to add cannabis delivery services for medical marijuana patients to its suite of patient services in Virginia.

If you are interested in learning more about how to become a medical marijuana patient in Virginia, visit https://beyond-hello.com/virginia-dispensaries/medical-cannabis/ .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-453-1308

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com