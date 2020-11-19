Gravitational Rebrands to Teleport, Ushers in New Era of Environment-Free Computing

Teleport is the First Platform to Consolidate Access, Audit, and Compliance Across All Environments

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravitational, a pioneer in environment-free computing, announced today that the company has changed its name to Teleport , effective immediately. This announcement comes alongside the company’s launch of a new product – Teleport Unified Access Plane.



The decision to move forward with Teleport as the company’s namesake, also the name of its premier product, is deeply rooted in the company’s mission and long-term vision – to give engineers the freedom to do computing anywhere, in any environment and with total trust.

“The decision to formally change our name to Teleport supports the natural evolution that our company has followed from the point it was founded – to create software for engineers that allows them to quickly access any resource anywhere,” says Ev Kontsevoy, Teleport CEO and co-founder. “We are also excited to introduce Teleport Unified Access Plane. This new offering consolidates access controls and auditing across all environments – infrastructure, applications and data without having to manage shared secrets, VPNs, or access points.”

Teleport Unified Access Plane solves a deficiency in alternative solutions by providing consolidated access to all computing resources such as servers, Kubernetes clusters or internal applications across all environments and behind network address translation (NAT). The solution, built by engineers for engineers, allows a quick and efficient method to:

Provide Secure Access to All Resources: Easily see which resources are accessible and securely connect, regardless of which NAT they are behind, using single-sign-on (SSO) and short-lived certificates.

Easily see which resources are accessible and securely connect, regardless of which NAT they are behind, using single-sign-on (SSO) and short-lived certificates. Consolidate Access Across All Environments: Increase developer productivity by having instant access to any computing environment, on any cloud, on premise, or on the edge.

Increase developer productivity by having instant access to any computing environment, on any cloud, on premise, or on the edge. Get Complete Visibility Into Access and Behavior: See who is accessing which resource and what actions are taking place in all environments with automatic session recordings and audit logging.

See who is accessing which resource and what actions are taking place in all environments with automatic session recordings and audit logging. Ensure Compliance with Security Standards: Easily retrofit existing applications and integrate custom applications to comply with security standards such as SOC2, PCI, and FEDRamp without modification.

The Teleport Unified Access Plane solution includes Teleport Server Access, Teleport Kubernetes Access and Teleport Application Access.

Teleport is available today as a managed-cloud service or self hosted for new and existing Teleport customers. To learn more or to speak with a sales representative, please visit: https://goteleport.com/get-started

About Teleport: Teleport enables engineers to quickly access any computing resource anywhere on the planet. Our open source products provide a Unified Access Plane (UAP) for developers and security professionals seeking to simplify secure access to servers, applications, and data across all environments. Our Unified Access Plane solution includes Teleport Server Access, Teleport Kubernetes Access and Teleport Application Access.

Teleport is the UAP of choice among leading companies, including Elastic, Samsung, NASDAQ, and IBM. We are backed by Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator and S28 Capital. Teleport is a pioneer in environment-free computing. Headquartered in Oakland, California, we embrace a remote-first work culture.

Contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications

gravitational@bocacommunications.com