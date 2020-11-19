Mavenlink Named One of 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the Covid Crisis

Ranked at Number Nine, List Showcases Private Cloud Companies with the Highest Levels of Employee Satisfaction Amid the Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, was recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures , a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor * , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The list highlights 25 privately held companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies--where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the first six months of the pandemic, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

The distinction placed Mavenlink at number nine (out of 25 total) with an overall company rating of 4.6. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.5. Mavenlink's senior-leadership rating was 4.5, compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.2, while its positive business-outlook rating—indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer’s business will get better in the next six months—was 92%. That compared to an average across Glassdoor of 51%.

This is the fourth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. The rankings—which this year hinged on how companies are handling issues like remote workforces and the broader economic downturn—highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

They also highlight the potential links between positive company culture and overall corporate performance and growth, according to Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing. This year, 10 of the top 25 private companies announced financing rounds during the pandemic (through Nov. 1) worth more than $1.9 billion combined, according to Crunchbase.

“Cloud CEOs have had to stay unbelievably focused, resilient and nimble over the last eight months, working in conditions they likely never expected,” Agrawal said. “The best CEOs are listening to employees and making tough decisions that will continue to move their companies forward. We’re heartened that so many of these B2B companies are surviving and even thriving during Covid, as they’re providing technologies to serve the new, pandemic workforce, as well as solutions that are digitizing customer businesses faster than ever. Every company that made the list this year should view it as an honor to be included.” A Glassdoor economic research study , as well as other third party studies , show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

"Mavenlink prides itself on the workplace environment we provide for our employees," said Ray Grainger, CEO, Mavenlink. "We thank Mavenlink employees for sharing their experiences and reinforcing transparency as a company value. This recognition emphasizes the resiliency of our employees, which has helped us persevere through the pandemic. Mavenlink will continue to focus on building an engaging and welcoming environment that promotes employee health and well-being alongside transparency and productivity."

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the first solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd’s Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Israel, London and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

