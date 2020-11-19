Total Economic Impact™ Study Reveals 236 Percent Three-Year ROI for Organizations Leveraging Centerfield

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerfield (https://www.centerfield.com) today announced the findings of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting that reveals enterprises deploying Centerfield’s end-to-end customer acquisition platform Dugout realize an average return on investment (ROI) of 236 percent over a three-year period, with the platform paying for itself in less than three months. The new study, The Total Economic Impact™ of Centerfield, was conducted by Forrester Consulting from interviews of Centerfield customers with revenue ranging from $10 million up to $170 billion. Benefits consisted of increased customer activation rates, improved sales and marketing productivity, and an uplifted brand experience.



“Over the last 10 years, we’ve built a world-class optimization platform that delivers outstanding results for many of America’s largest brands,” said Brett Cravatt, co-founder and co-CEO of Centerfield. “We believe this comprehensive new study affirms the transformative growth companies deploying this technology are experiencing.”

According to the independent study by Forrester Consulting, Centerfield customers enjoy the following benefits:

Return on Investment of 236 percent : Centerfield provides a single platform and customer experience across brand and non-brand channels, yielding higher returns from a range of digital customer acquisition activities. Centerfield’s platform paid for itself in under three months.

: Centerfield provides a single platform and customer experience across brand and non-brand channels, yielding higher returns from a range of digital customer acquisition activities. Centerfield’s platform paid for itself in under three months. Increased customer activation rates by 40 percent : Catered customer engagement, search option calibration and non-branded and branded programs enable Centerfield to deliver more sales per impression and increased activated customers as a result. Centerfield’s Dugout platform enables customers to have a more cohesive view of their customer acquisition success.

: Catered customer engagement, search option calibration and non-branded and branded programs enable Centerfield to deliver more sales per impression and increased activated customers as a result. Centerfield’s Dugout platform enables customers to have a more cohesive view of their customer acquisition success. Productivity gains for customer sales and marketing teams: Centerfield’s services and platform provide customers more specific and efficient ways of gathering leads and customer prospects. This provides better efficiency for sales and marketing teams, who traditionally processed leads through phone and email channels.



Forrester Consulting interviewed Centerfield customers to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and opportunities associated with using the Dugout platform. The firm then designed a composite organization and financial model based on those interviews to construct a framework for prospective customers to evaluate the potential financial impact of Centerfield on their organizations.

“We are pleased to learn that our customers are seeing more accurate and effective customer acquisition and sales conversions,” said Jason Cohen, co-founder and co-CEO of Centerfield. “Investing in Centerfield drives higher returns, productivity gains, and notably, an uplifted brand experience.”

The complete The Total Economic Impact of Centerfield study is available for complimentary download here: https://centerfield.com/total-economic-impact/ .

About Centerfield

Centerfield ( https://www.centerfield.com/ ) is a technology-driven marketing and customer acquisition company driving millions of sales for residential services, business services, and telecommunications brands. Centerfield's marketing and sales technology platform, Dugout, and leading consumer guides engage in-market consumers to help them purchase internet, TV, wireless, landline, home security and other products and services. Centerfield is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston, New York, South Florida, Kingston and Montego Bay.

Contact

Steve Stratz

For Centerfield

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com