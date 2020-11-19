SmileDirectClub Partners With Unified Smiles

New Partnership With Leading Dental Support Organization Increases Consumer Choice And Delivers Option To Begin SmileDirectClub Aligner Treatment At Dentists’ Offices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first telehealth platform for orthodontia, has partnered with dental support organization Unified Smiles and its hundreds of affiliated dental practices across the country to allow even more consumers to begin their SmileDirectClub journey in the dentist chair. Working together, SmileDirectClub and Unified Smiles will provide consumers additional access to care while driving new patients to independent dentists across the country.



The partnership with Michigan-based Unified Smiles will give patients the option to begin their treatment journey at a participating Unified Smiles dental office and increase exposure for Unified Smiles dentists to SmileDirectClub customers. As has always been the case, every step of the SmileDirectClub clear aligner treatment journey is directed and monitored by an affiliated state-licensed dentist or orthodontist using SmileDirectClub’s leading telehealth platform.

In January 2020, SmileDirectClub announced its SmileDirectClub Partner Network which has grown to include more than 1,000 participating partner locations across the U.S. offering its remote clear aligner treatment. These partnerships help further expand the access to care that SmileDirectClub provides and its innovative clear aligners, which are manufactured in the USA at SmileDirectClub’s FDA-certified and registered facility in Tennessee.

“Unified Smiles is the latest major dental support organization to join SmileDirectClub on its mission to provide everyone with access to a healthier, straighter, and brighter smile through our pioneering telehealth solution for orthodontia,” said Chris Thompson, Vice President of the Professional Channel at SmileDirectClub. “We are excited to partner with Unified Smiles and their network of dental professionals. We look forward to working together to bring a new segment of consumers access to a straighter smile that they can afford, starting at their dentist’s office.”

SmileDirectClub’s network of hundreds of affiliated dentists and orthodontists provide safe, efficacious and convenient teeth straightening solutions more affordably than traditional options by delivering care virtually and safely through the company’s digital platform, including through its recently enhanced treatment monitoring app.

“Unified Smiles and our affiliated dental practices are proud to partner with SmileDirectClub, enabling us to offer an innovative way for patients to get a smile that they’ll love through teledentistry,” said Kevin Burniston, Vice President of Sales, Unified Smiles. “Unified Smiles has grown as an organization based on our extensive knowledge of dentistry and by offering products and services proven to ensure dentists and their patients thrive. We are pleased to add clear aligner therapy with SmileDirectClub as a service that will help bring new patients to our affiliated dental practices.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and the leading telehealth solution for orthodontia, serving over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .

About Unified Smiles

Unified Smiles provides dental practices across the United States with the savings, solutions, and support needed to help independent dentists succeed while remaining independent.



Dental practices who partner with Unified Smiles have access to exclusive savings from their extensive network of vendors , in addition to customized practice guidance from their team of industry experts. Unified Smiles helps dental practices increase production and efficiency while keeping overhead costs low.