EHSQ Management Just Got Smarter: Intelex Acquires Compliance Automation Provider ehsAI

/EIN News/ -- Acquisition Propels Intelex’s Leadership in Compliance Management With ehsAI’s Automation Technology Enabled Through Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning



TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced that it has acquired ehsAI, a next wave compliance automation technology provider. ehsAI uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance management.

With this strategic acquisition of an innovator in the emerging AI regulatory content solution market, Intelex deepens its compliance offerings and further extends its EHSQ leadership position. ehsAI offers a unique AI and Machine Learning-enabled solution on a multilingual platform to address compliance on a global scale. The technology deconstructs, analyzes, interprets, and converts complex EHS regulations, permits, and legal documents into actionable compliance requirements within minutes, rather than days or weeks as with traditional manual processes. Through API integrations with EHS software solutions that trigger automated workflows, these compliance activities and thresholds can be tracked, monitored, and reported on, delivering completely automated compliance.

“We are thrilled to have ehsAI join Intelex,” said Justin McElhattan, president of Intelex. “ehsAI augments our compliance management solutions and existing regulatory content partnerships. We look forward to innovating in collaboration with ehsAI to solve real customer pains with applied intelligence and advanced analytics. Whether it be compliance for environmental, health, safety, or quality compliance requirements, the possibilities are limitless.”

ehsAI will operate as a Vancouver-based independent business unit and will remain agnostic in its ability to work with any EHS software or EMIS solution to make the revolutionary technology accessible for any organization, not just Intelex customers. ehsAI’s existing customer base spans industries including technology, manufacturing, energy, chemical, construction, pharmaceutical and retail. Notable customers and consulting partners include AECOM, APTIM, Jacobs, Mosaic, as well as several top-tier Fortune 500 companies.

“As a woman-led technology company, being acquired by Intelex and gaining access to broader resources and opportunities within their vast ecosystem is a dream come true,” said Margery Moore, Chief Executive Officer of ehsAI. “We are excited to have the backing of Intelex to accelerate our founding mission of leveraging AI to transform the way organizations manage regulatory compliance. Intelex shares our vision of using cutting edge technology to minimize compliance risks and getting ehsAI into the hands of compliance professionals that need it now.”

The transaction closed on November 18, 2020.

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Over 1,300 customers in 172 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. For more information about Intelex, please visit www.intelex.com.

About ehsAI

ehsAI is a next wave compliance technology company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance. A woman-led business, ehsAI is committed to integrity, diversity, and innovation in developing disruptive solutions that transform environmental, health and safety and compliance management for business. ehsAI serves the technology, manufacturing, energy, chemical, construction, utility, and retail industries. For more information about ehsAI, please visit https://www.ehsAI.ca.

