THIRD HOSPITAL JOINS MULTICENTER COVID-19 BVA-100® BLOOD TEST STUDY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announced that Wake Forest Baptist Health will participate in an ongoing trial to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 utilizing Daxor's BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer, "BVA") technology. Wake Forest School of Medicine is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and is set to enroll patients under the leadership of Ashish K. Khanna, MD.



“Having such a prestigious academic and research center such as Wake Forest join the ongoing multi-center trial alongside Oregon Health & Science University and NYU Langone Health highlights the importance of BVA technology in helping clinicians understand COVID-based volume derangements to improve care and outcomes,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “SARS-CoV-2 attacks the endothelium causing volume derangement and capillary distress. Daxor’s BVA test is the first and only diagnostic test cleared by FDA that offers insights into patients’ capillary leak rate via its albumin tracer in addition to 98% accurate measure of plasma and red cell volume. Elevated leak rate has been shown as a prognostic marker associated with higher mortality, knowledge of it and volume status can be used to triage patients, guide treatment, and measure response to interventions.”

“We hope this important trial will help inform volume status and provide crucial insights into COVID-19 pathophysiology,” said Dr. Khanna, Associate Professor in Anesthesiology, Section Head for Research, Section in Critical Care Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Daxor is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, utilized by major hospitals in the United States. In a randomized control trial (RCT) published in the journal Shock, the BVA-100® has shown to reduce ICU mortality by 66% (P=0.03) and reduce ventilator days in patients suffering predominantly from acute respiratory distress syndrome and septic shock. Additionally, the analysis showed 44% of BVA test results led to a change in treatment strategy (P=0.004) that care teams would not have performed absent the data from the BVA volume status measure.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

