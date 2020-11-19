LogicMonitor Ranked Number 378 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Company Attributes 255% Revenue Growth to Investment in Product Innovation and Global Expansion

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced it ranked 378 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019. LogicMonitor grew 255% during this period.



LogicMonitor’s chief financial officer, Ziad Fanous, attributes the company’s accelerated growth to an expanded global footprint – including a new Research and Development Center of Excellence in Pune, India and a new regional office in Singapore, as well as investments in product innovation and the expansion of LogicMonitor’s channels and alliances partnerships worldwide.

“It’s an honor to have earned a spot on Deloitte’s Fast 500 list among such like-minded, high growth organizations,” said Fanous. “At LogicMonitor, we are laser-focused on providing the most innovative unified monitoring and observability platform for enterprises today. In the coming year, we will continue to invest in scaling our business to meet the needs of our customers across the globe, giving IT professionals the insights they need to keep their businesses running smoothly.”

Ranking in the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500™ is the latest recognition in an extensive series of honors and awards earned by LogicMonitor in 2020. LogicMonitor was recently recognized as a 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Award winner within the IT Infrastructure Monitoring category. Earlier this year, LogicMonitor ranked No. 1,709 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, was recognized on JMP Securities’ 2020 Hot 100 List of Best Privately-Held Software Companies, and was honored by the 2020 SaaS Awards Program as the winner of the Best SaaS for Business Management category.

To learn more about LogicMonitor’s global growth and innovative platform, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

Contact

LogicMonitor

Anna Lindsey

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com