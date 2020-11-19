Kenna Security Named CISO Choice Award Winner for Vulnerability Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management has won the CISO Choice Award for Vulnerability Management from Security Current. A first of its kind vendor recognition, the CISO Choice Awards reflect a selection of solutions by leading CISOs based on real-world experiences.



Kenna Security was selected as the winner of the Vulnerability Management category for its leading risk-based vulnerability management solution. Kenna.VM enables security and IT teams to understand which vulnerabilities pose the most risk, so they can efficiently prioritize and patch these dangerous security gaps. Kenna.VM puts risk in context, enabling organizations to improve security while saving time and resources.

“CISOs, like the panel of judges, understand the challenge organizations are facing in managing the sheer number of cybersecurity vulnerabilities they face on a daily basis,” said Ed Bellis, founder and CTO of Kenna Security. “We pioneered a way forward through risk-based vulnerability management. This award recognizes our leadership in helping organizations better understand risk as they work to stay secure.”

Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards recognizes differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from security solution providers worldwide. The CISO Choice Awards are part of Security Current and the exclusive CISOs Connect membership knowledge-sharing community, providing CISO and cybersecurity leaders across industries invaluable information on vendors in today's constantly evolving security environment.

You can watch the CISO Board of Judges Winners’ Video here .

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.