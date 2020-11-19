CFA Society New York Demonstrates Virtual Capacity, Possibilities Through Collaboration with CFA Society Peru

Through the Asset Owner Series™, CFA Society New York is shaping the global conversation of the investment management industry.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 4-6, CFA Society New York , in conjunction with CFA Society Peru and other CFA Societies from Latin America, presented LatAm & Caribbean Asset Owners Series Virtual Summit 2020 , featuring over 35 of the region’s leading asset owners and foremost investment authorities. Among the all-star slate of speakers were Principal Group Mexico CIO Juan Veron, CFA , and Administradora de Fondos de Cesantía de Chile CIO Pascal Verbruggen .



CFA Institute President and CEO Margaret Franklin, CFA , delivered the introduction for what proved to be a successful and promising demonstration of the global, collaborative potential of the Asset Owner Series, founded in 2015 by CFA Society New York Board Chair Thomas Brigandi, CFA .

For Mauro Miranda, CFA, FRM , managing partner at Panda Investimentos AAI Ltda, and volunteer leader at CFA Society Brazil, expectations for what was a lofty undertaking were met.

“By organizing such a successful event as part of the Asset Owners Series, CFA Society New York and CFA Society Peru have shown the way to further collaboration of CFA Societies in the entire Americas region,” said Miranda. “I commend both Societies for their efforts and look forward to future demonstrations of broad regional partnership for the ultimate benefit of the investment community.”

The three-day virtual summit covered a wide spectrum of the most prominent issues faced by Latin America’s asset owners, including post-pandemic risk and opportunities, ESG investment standards and criteria, and considerations related to the infrastructure, economic and regulatory policies most likely to impact investments.

“This rare combination of the largest asset owners from Latin America and the Caribbean yielded fantastic insights into the policy and macroeconomic issues that affect the region, and the impact on the global supply chain,” said Brigandi. “It was a pleasure working with our sister societies in the region.”

Additional Collaborating Societies

Registration and attendance for the virtual summit consisted of audience members from each of CFA Institute’s local Latin American societies. Having already exceeded 550 total views—with the content still available to all members of CFA Institute—viewership totals continue to climb, and regional representation of its audience continues to expand.

“The collaboration of LatAm and Caribbean Societies with CFA Society New York and CFA Society Peru is remarkable and gives the region an opportunity to share the perspectives and recommendations of the most important asset owners of our region,” said Melvin Escudero, CFA , Founder and CEO of El Dorado Investments and member of CFA Society Peru. “The success achieved inspires us to embrace new endeavors that will help with the development of our capital markets in our region.”

CFA Society New York—consistent with their fundamental objective to provide a premier forum for the exchange of information and ideas among investment professionals, corporate management, and other interested members of the public—has similar collaborations on the horizon, including summits with Africa and Asia, respectively, planned to take place in early 2021.

About CFA Society New York

CFA Society New York (formerly known as NYSSA and New York Society of Security Analysts) is one of the largest of 160 member societies of CFA Institute. Its activity began in 1937, when value investing pioneer Benjamin Graham began organizing regular meetings of local security analysts. Throughout its history, the society has remained a volunteer-led, member-driven forum for the investment community with the broad, basic aims of: establishing and maintaining high standards of ethics and professional conduct, raising standards of practice, supporting the interchange of ideas and information among investment professionals, and promoting a proper public understanding of the function of security analysis and the operation of the securities markets.

CFA Society New York works in conjunction with CFA Institute to develop the industry’s future professionals and to raise the standards of professionalism in the investment management industry. For more information, visit www.cfany.org , or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter .

