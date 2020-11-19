Marathon Gold Reports Additional Berry Drill Results, Valentine Gold Project

Results include 3.70 g/t Au over 42m, 1.68 g/t Au over 26m, 1.47 g/t Au over 30m, 1.68 g/t Au over 24m

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report additional drill results from recent exploration drilling at the Valentine Gold Project, central Newfoundland (the “Project”). These latest results represent fire assay data from fifteen drill holes located within the new Berry Zone which were completed as part of the ongoing Berry infill drill program. Highlights include:



VL-20-8 89 intersected 3.70 g/t Au over 42 metres including 73.26 g/t Au over 1 metre and 13.48 g/t Au over 1 metre and 11.84 g/t Au over 1 metre and 11.77 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 1.68 g/t Au over 24 metres including 10.66 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 25.74 g/t Au over 1 metre;

intersected 3.70 g/t Au over 42 metres including 73.26 g/t Au over 1 metre and 13.48 g/t Au over 1 metre and 11.84 g/t Au over 1 metre and 11.77 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 1.68 g/t Au over 24 metres including 10.66 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 25.74 g/t Au over 1 metre; VL-20-8 86 intersected 1.68 g/t Au over 26 metres including 10.55 g/t Au over 1 metre;

intersected 1.68 g/t Au over 26 metres including 10.55 g/t Au over 1 metre; VL-20-8 80 intersected 1.47 g/t Au over 30 metres including 10.54 g/t Au over 1 metre;

intersected 1.47 g/t Au over 30 metres including 10.54 g/t Au over 1 metre; VL-20-8 83 intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 18 metres;

intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 18 metres; VL-20-8 81 intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 13 metres and 1.12 g/t Au over 12 metres;

intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 13 metres and 1.12 g/t Au over 12 metres; VL-20-891 intersected 1.03 g/t Au over 16 metres and 3.82 g/t Au over 5 metres including 11.01 g/t Au over 1 metre;

intersected 1.03 g/t Au over 16 metres and 3.82 g/t Au over 5 metres including 11.01 g/t Au over 1 metre; VL-20-893 intersected 3.52 g/t Au over 10 metres including 12.54 g/t Au over 1 metre; and,

intersected 3.52 g/t Au over 10 metres including 12.54 g/t Au over 1 metre; and, VL-20-877 intersected 33.29 g/t Au over 1 metre.

All quoted intersections comprise uncut gold assays in core lengths. All significant assay intervals are reported in Table 1.

Matt Manson, President & CEO commented: “These latest results from the new Berry Zone continue to demonstrate long intersections of Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold mineralization in characteristic “Main Zone” configurations within our in-fill drill area. By the end of this month we expect to have completed our 52,000 metre 2020 exploration drill program at the Valentine Gold project, including the 8,000 metres of infill drilling at Berry. Assay results from this drilling are expected to be released in batches through the end of the year and into January. These will include assay results from Berry, the Sprite Corridor between Berry and the Frozen Ear Pond (FEP) Road, the FEP Road to the Marathon Deposit, and the Narrows area located northeast of the Marathon Deposit. The results of the Berry drilling will then be incorporated in a new Mineral Resource estimate. Given the success of our 2020 exploration drilling, and the scale of mineralization we are seeing at Berry, we anticipate an equally vigorous exploration program in 2021.”

Gold mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project is contained predominantly within shallowly southwest dipping, en-echelon stacked Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold (“QTP-Au”) veins. At the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits, as well as at the new Berry Zone, these QTP-Au veins form densely stacked and northwest plunging “Main Zone” envelopes within intrusive host rocks on the hanging wall (northwest) side of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone. The extent of mineralization appears related to the size and frequency of sheared mafic dykes which extend northeast-southwest within the hanging wall, parallel to the shear zone. Exploration drilling is generally undertaken in two orientations: down steeply towards the northwest at a high angle to the individual veins and down-plunge of the Main Zone stacking, or obliquely towards the southeast sub-parallel to the individual veins and across the strike of Main Zone mineralization.

The results released today are derived from fourteen drillholes located between sections 13400E and 13650E at the western end of the Berry in-fill area (VL-20-877, 878, 880, 881, 883, 884, 885, 886, 887, 888, 889, 890, 891 and 894), and one hole at section 13970E close to the eastern end (VL-20-893; Figures 2 and 3). All holes were oriented steeply down to the northwest.

Overall, fourteen of the fifteen drill holes returned “significant” drill intersections of greater than 0.7 g/t Au (Table 1). Each of these fourteen holes returned additional intersections with gold grades above the 0.3 g/t Au cut-off used in the January 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project. No economic mineralization was encountered in drill hole VL-20-878 which stayed within footwall sedimentary rocks.

Technical Investor Session

The Company will be hosting an online technical session focussing on exploration and engineering plans for the Valentine Gold Project on November 24th at 10:00 A.M. EST. A presentation by management will be followed by Q&A. To register, please visit: bit.ly/2IAKeeO

Table 1: Significant assay intervals, Sprite Corridor, Valentine Gold Project



DDH Section Az Dip From To Core Length (m) True Thickness (m) Gold g/t Gold g/t (cut) VL-20-877 13400 345 -79 16 17 1 0.95 0.76 58 59 1 0.95 1.74 95 97 2 1.9 0.79 125 126 1 0.95 3.00 130 132 2 1.9 1.27 135 136 1 0.95 0.87 143 146 3 2.85 1.26 150 151 1 0.95 0.83 153 154 1 0.95 33.29 30 VL-20-880 13430 345 -76 97 98 1 0.95 1.19 101 102 1 0.95 1.05 125 126 1 0.95 2.56 144 174 30 28.5 1.47 including 155 156 1 0.95 10.54 VL-20-881 13450 343 -77 18 28 10 9.5 1.09 36 38 2 1.9 1.59 42 43 1 0.95 1.62 55 56 1 0.95 0.71 70 71 1 0.95 2.87 103 116 13 12.35 1.42 123 125 2 1.9 1.05 134 146 12 11.4 1.12 154 163 9 8.55 1.18 178 179 1 0.95 0.74 183 185 2 1.9 2.53 189 190 1 0.95 2.04 VL-20-883 13480 343 -78 28 29 1 0.95 1.36 82 83 1 0.95 3.11 97 98 1 0.95 0.92 104 107 3 2.85 1.20 137 155 18 17.1 1.42 176 178 2 1.9 1.39 VL-20-884 13500 347 -79 88 89 1 0.95 3.03 VL-20-885 13480 345 -81 71 73 2 1.9 0.88 78 79 1 0.95 1.37 81 82 1 0.95 0.71 86 88 2 1.9 1.55 96 97 1 0.95 1.28 128 129 1 0.95 2.82 178 180 2 1.9 0.82 VL-20-886 13480 344 -80 97 123 26 24.7 1.68 120 121 1 0.95 10.55 128 129 1 0.95 0.76 86 88 2 1.9 1.55 96 97 1 0.95 1.28 128 129 1 0.95 2.82 VL-20-887 13480 337 -78 59 76 17 16.15 0.84 VL-20-888 13540 343 -75 17 18 1 0.95 1.45 40 41 1 0.95 0.94 VL-20-889 13580 342 -77 11 12 1 0.95 0.89 15 16 1 0.95 25.74 21 22 1 0.95 0.85 37 79 42 39.9 3.70 2.67 including 44 45 1 0.95 11.77 Including 52 53 1 0.95 11.84 Including 71 72 1 0.95 73.26 30 Including 78 79 1 0.95 13.48 117 123 6 5.7 0.90 126 127 1 0.95 2.26 129 130 1 0.95 0.93 145 146 1 0.95 1.96 155 179 24 22.8 1.68 Including 156 157 1 0.95 10.66 204 205 1 0.95 0.85 209 210 1 0.95 1.73 251 252 1 0.95 0.97 268 269 1 0.95 1.21 280 281 1 0.95 6.43 297 298 1 0.95 0.74 VL-20-890 13580 342 -76 54 55 1 0.95 0.75 62 63 1 0.95 15.01 81 82 1 0.95 1.20 126 127 1 0.95 4.82 132 133 1 0.95 4.30 VL-20-891 13630 342 -75 8 10 2 1.9 5.04 25 26 1 0.95 3.38 30 34 4 3.8 2.66 42 43 1 0.95 3.16 106 107 1 0.95 0.94 135 136 1 0.95 0.91 140 156 16 15.2 1.03 170 174 4 3.8 2.89 188 189 1 0.95 0.90 195 200 5 4.75 3.82 Including 199 200 1 0.95 11.01 253 254 1 0.95 1.62 VL-20-893 13970 345 -75 24 25 1 0.95 8.08 35 36 1 0.95 2.60 43 44 1 0.95 1.40 48 51 3 2.85 1.39 56 66 10 9.5 3.52 Including 61 62 1 0.95 12.54 93 94 1 0.95 1.13 102 103 1 0.95 7.17 107 108 1 0.95 5.84 124 126 2 1.9 1.35 221 223 2 1.9 0.76 VL-20-894 13650 343 -75 128 129 1 0.95 0.85 138 139 1 0.95 0.96 144 145 1 0.95 1.16 151 152 1 0.95 2.31

Notes on the Calculation of Assay Intervals

“Significant” assay intervals are defined as 1m core length or more of mineralization with an average fire assay result of greater than 0.7 g/t Au, representing the bottom cut-off for high-grade mill feed in the Marathon April 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study mine plan (see technical report dated April 21, 2020). Assay intervals with an average fire assay result of between 0.3 g/t Au and 0.7 g/t Au are above the cut-off used in the January 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project but are not considered “significant” for the purposes of this news release. Cut gold grades are calculated at 30 g/t Au. No significant assays were returned in drill holes VL-20-878



Figure 1: Location Map, Valentine Gold Project. (See News Release Dated February 3, 2020 for a Description of the 2020 Exploration Drill Program) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45733e0c-754e-4202-9724-b20dc813ebd7

Figure 2: Location of Berry Zone Exploration Drill Hole Collars VL-20-877 to VL-20-894 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6979e9c-a717-4958-b48e-5dfa60c74593

Figure 3: Cross section 13580E (View NE) Sprite Corridor, Valentine Gold Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb23a20c-a27d-4314-b9b5-7dac48ea2522

Qualified Person



Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Nicholas Capps, P.Geo. (NL), Project Manager for exploration at the Valentine Gold Project. Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon Gold Corporation. Both Mr. Capps and Ms. Borysenko are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.30 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (70 - 95% of core length), and reported with and without a top-cut of 30 g/t Au applied.

Acknowledgments

Marathon acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of four mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. An April 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a twelve-year mine life with a 36% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.3 Moz (26.3 Mt at 1.52 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.6 Moz (14.8 Mt at 1.23 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.9 Moz (31.7 Mt at 1.86 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.19 Moz (23.2 Mt at 1.60 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 0.96 Moz (16.77 Mt at 1.78 g/t Au). Please see the Technical Report dated April 21, 2020 for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Manson

President & CEO

Tel: 416 987-0711

mmanson@marathon-gold.com Hannes Portmann

CFO & Business Development

Tel: 416 855-8200

hportmann@marathon-gold.com Amanda Mallough

Senior Associate, Investor Relations

Tel: 416 855-8202

amallough@marathon-gold.com

To find out more information on Marathon Gold Corporation and the Valentine Gold Project, please visit www.marathon-gold.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Marathon expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “considers”, “intends”, “targets”, or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would” and “could”. We provide forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about our current expectations and plans relating to the future, and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. More particularly and without restriction, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information about Marathon’s intention to complete the Offering and the timing thereof, economic analyses for the Valentine Gold Project, capital and operating costs, processing and recovery estimates and strategies, future exploration and mine plans, objectives and expectations and corporate planning of Marathon, future feasibility studies and environmental impact statements and the timetable for completion and content thereof and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the matters and activities contemplated in this news release.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A mineral resource that is classified as “inferred” or “indicated” has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an “indicated mineral resource” or “inferred mineral resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.

By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, completion of all conditions to closing of the Offering, availability of financing to fund Marathon’s exploration and development activities, the ability of the current exploration program to identify and expand mineral resources, operational risks in exploration and development for gold, Marathon’s ability to realize the pre-feasibility study, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources, changes in commodity and power prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inaccurate geological and metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral resources), changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, title defects, government approvals and permits, cost escalation, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets, environmental regulation, operating hazards and risks, delays, taxation rules, competition, public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other uninsurable risks, liquidity risk, share price volatility, dilution and future sales of common shares, aboriginal claims and consultation, cybersecurity threats, climate change, delays and other risks described in Marathon’s documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in Marathon’s Amended and Restated Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results otherwise.