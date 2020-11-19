Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Release Date and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after the market closes.   Following the release, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its results.

Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (800) 219-7052 or (574) 990-1029 and using conference ID #7382297. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.

About Ollie’s
We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 389 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

Investor Contact:
Jean Fontana
ICR
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising
717-657-2300
tkuypers@ollies.us


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


