Scapa Healthcare Announces Expansion of Sterilisation Irradiation Services in the UK

Proven Track Record of Technical Expertise Supporting Customers’ Product Sterility Requirements

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, announces that it is increasing the capacity of its comprehensive irradiation services at its Gargrave, UK facility to meet growing demand for irradiation services for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Scapa Healthcare provides a full range of sterilisation services including in-house gamma irradiation, microbiology, storage, product stability and global product distribution as well as technical expertise in electron beam and ethylene oxide sterilisation methods.

The facility is equipped to precisely and reproducibly sterilize a wide variety of medical devices and pharmaceutical products composed of different materials, densities, dose requirements and material composition. Scapa’s team of experts’ integrated approach underpins customer’s requirement and supports sterility label claims under ISO 13485 and ISO 11137 accreditations. Scapa’s microbiologists and technical specialists collaborate across all areas of product sterility through the company’s Microbiology Quality Assurance services.

“Scapa Healthcare is recognized as a leader in delivering premium life sciences turn-key solutions to our customers,” said Matt Ellison, General Manager, Europe and UK, Scapa Healthcare. “Our dedicated team of experts at the Gargrave site work closely with customers, guiding and leading throughout the process from product development to distribution and logistics of finished goods to ensure we meet and exceed customer requirements. We strive to be the partner of choice for leading healthcare companies by providing fast and efficient turnaround times along with the highest quality of customer service.”

For more information about Scapa Healthcare full offering of sterilisation services, please visit: https://www.scapahealthcare.com/services/sterilisation

About Scapa Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com or email healthcare@scapa.com.


Media Contact
Hillary Lima
SVM Public Relations and Marketing Communications
Hillary.lima@svmpr.com
(401) 490-9700

Scapa Healthcare Contact 
Lee Barrett
Lee.Barrett@scapa.com

