First Trade and Sustainable Development Public Stakeholders’ Forum under EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement
Singapore | Brussels, 20 November 2020
Civil society representatives from employers, unions, labour and business organisations, environmental groups and other relevant civil society organisations are invited to an online meeting of the Trade and Sustainable Development (TSD) Public Stakeholders’ Forum established under the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA).
Officials from the European Commission and from the Government of Singapore will exchange views with the participants on the sustainable development aspects of the Agreement.
Practical details
- Date and time: 20 November 2020 at 09:00 – 11:00 CET
- Platform: Webex
- Agenda
- Language: English
- Registration is now closed.