First Trade and Sustainable Development Public Stakeholders’ Forum under EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement

Singapore | Brussels, 20 November 2020

Civil society representatives from employers, unions, labour and business organisations, environmental groups and other relevant civil society organisations are invited to an online meeting of the Trade and Sustainable Development (TSD) Public Stakeholders’ Forum established under the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA).

Officials from the European Commission and from the Government of Singapore will exchange views with the participants on the sustainable development aspects of the Agreement.

Practical details

  • Date and time: 20 November 2020 at 09:00 – 11:00 CET
  • Platform: Webex
  • Agenda
  • Language: English
  • Registration is now closed.

EU-Singapore trade and sustainable development chapter

