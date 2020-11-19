vArmour Builds Team in Canada Focused on AI and ML

Application relationship management company continues global expansion to support enterprise demand and tap talent

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leading provider of Application Relationship Management, today announced a growing presence in Canada, as the organization expands on a global scale. vArmour is building a robust engineering and support team in the region that will serve as a hub for the company’s focus on AI and ML, as it continues to provide word class application relationship management to enterprises across the globe.



“There is a wealth of technology and security talent based in Calgary,” said Jeff Jennings, SVP Engineering at vArmour. “vArmour is a data-first company, driving the need for deeper innovations in the AI and ML space. The development of this team in Canada is a major step as vArmour continues to expand its presence on a global scale, and allows us the opportunity to tap into enterprises and major financial institutions that make up the growing market in Canada.”

The decision to expand into Calgary was driven by the immense innovation and reputation of the region as an up-and-coming technology hub, specifically in the areas of AI and ML. Calgary Economic Development projects that Calgary businesses will spend nearly $7.5B on digital transformation between 2019 and 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate.

“Calgary is on the tech map. Companies from Silicon Valley are recognizing the talent developed here in Alberta and the value proposition we have to offer,” said Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. “We are excited to see vArmour join the growing list of technology companies with a presence in Calgary. These fast-growing companies will accelerate our economic recovery.”

Today’s announcement is the latest milestone for the company on its mission to secure every application, every relationship, and every user in every environment. This news closely follows the recent product innovations including the vArmour Application Access & Identity Module , and the latest version of its Application Controller solution with Relationship Search capabilities.

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to control operational risk, increase application resiliency, and secure hybrid clouds — all while leveraging the technology they already own without adding costly new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com .