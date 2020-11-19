Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GOGL – Q3 2020 Presentation

/EIN News/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s third quarter 2020 results for today’s webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/crf4n6um  

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 2071 928000
United Kingdom (toll free): +44 (0) 8003 767922
Norway Toll Free #: 800 518 74
USA #: +1 631-5107-495
Confirmation Code: 8433555

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

