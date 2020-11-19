GOGL – Q3 2020 Presentation
/EIN News/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s third quarter 2020 results for today’s webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.
Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/crf4n6um
Attend by Conference Call:
Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:
|International Dial In/UK Local #:
|+44 (0) 2071 928000
|United Kingdom (toll free):
|+44 (0) 8003 767922
|Norway Toll Free #:
|800 518 74
|USA #:
|+1 631-5107-495
|Confirmation Code:
|8433555
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment