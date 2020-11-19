Scientologists@Home: Being Industrious and Setting and Accomplishing Targets

Right from her garden to her table with the freshest fruits and vegetables anywhere.

Right from her garden to her table with the freshest fruits and vegetables anywhere.

Ron is building for the future.

Ron is building for the future.

Des is creating beautiful pieces of furniture from salvaged wood

Des is creating beautiful pieces of furniture from salvaged wood

During the pandemic, these Scientologists are making the most of their time at home.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron has the blueprint for getting through these difficult times.

He’s flourishing and prospering. With that lesson from The Way to Happiness as his foundation, Ron has taken on the challenge of building himself an impressive new house. And before too long, that place that’s now covered in steel rebar and cement will be Ron’s home sweet home.

Caroline is growing a flourishing garden in her backyard.

Every night, she gets to go and pick some fresh produce for dinner. From bountiful Brussels sprouts to blue-ribbon blueberries, Caroline has an assortment of healthy foods to choose from. She is indeed an impressive example of following the “Be Industrious” precept from The Way to Happiness.

Des collects salvaged wood and, in his home workshop, transforms it into beautiful pieces of custom furniture.

Just as he makes the best use of materials, Des is making the most of his time by staying productive.

All three of these Scientologists are using the principles they have learned from the books of L. Ron Hubbard to flourish and prosper in these challenging times.

Scientology/Daily Connect was created as part of a program to ensure everyone makes it through the pandemic safe and well. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available in 21 languages on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

Since May, Scientologists have distributed 5 million copies of these educational booklets in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Scientologists@Home: Being Industrious and Setting and Accomplishing Targets

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Natural Disasters, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientologists@Home: Being Industrious and Setting and Accomplishing Targets
How a Charity Coalition Can Help the Community Cope with the Challenges of the Pandemic
On International Day of Tolerance, Scientology Religious Freedom Blog Celebrates Diversity
View All Stories From This Author