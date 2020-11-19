Churches of Scientology Disaster Response National Deputy Director Recipient of Utah Philanthropy Day’s Heroes Award
Ms. Joava Good, Deputy National Director was honored this week for her volunteer contributions during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic disaster
A Scientology Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week Utah celebrated many of its unsung heroes who have given much of their time to helping others during the pandemic months of 2020. Officials of Utah Philanthropy Day stepped forward and honored over 60 volunteers with their 2020 Heroes Award. Those honored were recognized virtually during a special broadcast by Salt Lake City’s ABC4 TV.
— L. Ron Hubbard
Among the honorees was Ms. Joava Good, Deputy National Director of the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response (CSDR), recognized for her leadership in mobilizing volunteers to perform thousands of hours of volunteer work in responding to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic disaster.
Every year since 1999, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the Utah Nonprofits Association, and UServeUtah have celebrated Utah's outstanding philanthropists and community volunteers who embody the spirit of philanthropy and volunteerism. In most years, the event is celebrated at a special luncheon, but due to the pandemic this year the event was held virtually on November 16th.
Ms. Good was recognized for her immediate response to Utah’s pandemic by helping to raise thousands of dollars for masks and PPE supplies and organizing over 1,000 hours of volunteer work by fellow Utah Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers as well as Scientology volunteers from outside the state. In collaboration with volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Salvation Army, the Utah State VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster), Intermountain Health Care, the Elders of the Tribe at Fort Duchesne and several police departments, Ms. Good delivered PPE masks and hand sanitizer bottles for businesses, helped sanitize police vehicles and stations, and distributed thousands of the Church of Scientology’s Stay Well education hygiene protocol booklets.
The distribution of the Scientology Stay Well booklets in Utah was part of a nationwide campaign which included the District of Columbia, where over 100,000 booklets were given free of charge to businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help ensure that citizens were reminded about the importance of washing their hands, social distancing and isolation of those who are ill.
Rev. Susan Taylor, National Director of CSDR in Washington, DC, was delighted to hear of Ms. Good’s award and stated that Ms. Good exemplifies the words of L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who wrote, “A Scientology Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”
Ms. Good is a hands-on volunteer who personally drove thousands of miles around the state of Utah to deliver supplies, spent hundreds of hours on the phone coordinating activities to ensure people were well served, and stood side by side with those in need with compassion and prayer. She is the past president of the Utah State VOAD and the lead civil society and government liaison for CSDR in Utah.
“Joava Good has been our top volunteer for over 14 years putting her heart and soul into her volunteerism, working with community and government leaders throughout the state and the nation,” remarked Rev. Taylor. Through her compassion and leadership, she has truly made a huge difference in helping others.”
CSDR is the Church of Scientology’s disaster response program in the United States operating in most of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as deploying volunteers on a regular basis to foreign countries to support their Church’s international disaster relief efforts. CSDR has been a member of the National VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) since 2006 and works closely with other disaster organizations to bring the needed relief and care to those who are affected.
CSDR is tasked with the duties of providing spiritual care as well as assisting with the unmet material needs of survivors, responders and caregivers who are affected by trauma, loss, upset, stress and confusion after a disaster. The basis of its long term commitment to help is written throughout the Scientology scriptures and is reflected in “The Scientology Handbook,” based on the works of L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of the Scientology religion, regarding the role of the Volunteer Minister.
