Portwell Partners with Open-Source Software Provider flexiWAN to Offer Customers a Completely Versatile Network Solution
CAR-2080 self-certified for flexiWAN SD-WAN solution provides long-awaited flexibility in SD-WAN market
The combination of CAR-2080 and flexiWAN SD-WAN software is ideal for a number of applications, including networking router, SD-WAN, network function visualization and software as a service.””FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, has partnered with flexiWAN, an open-source SD-WAN software provider to offer customers a complete network solution that frees Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Enterprises from the restrictions of the current hardware plus software lock-in. This long-awaited solution is driven by Portwell’s CAR-2080, a 1U rackmount network communication appliance featuring 8th/9th generation Intel Core™, Pentium® or Celeron® processor (formerly Coffee Lake/Coffee Lake Refresh Desktop processor).
Open Hardware and Software Solution Framework
Portwell’s universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) products are designed with the Intel platform to function as an open white box for software configuration. In addition to its Intel processor engine, CAR-2080 also features the Intel H310/C246 chipset; 1 x front-access Portwell NIC Module; 2 x DDR4 2666MHz UDIMMs up to 64 GB; 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x RJ45 Console; 2 Pair Bypass 3.0 onboard; and 6 x GbE RJ45 ports (6 x Intel i210-AT, co-layout with i211-AT).
flexiWAN is a comprehensive software solution and virtual network function (VNF) that can feature data flow handling, network routing, and centralized management. This is an evolving open-source SD-WAN that features zero-touch provisioning; multi-tenant accounts and users; organization network inventory; multiple WAN/LAN interfaces; IPSec over VxLAN tunnels; and an application-based path selection policy.
Elastic Service Options
According to Eason Lin, project manager for American Portwell, Inc., this partnership with flexiWAN snaps open the chains of the HW+SW lock-in for MSPs and Enterprises and replaces them with an elastic option for customers to decide the extent of service they wish to adopt. “There will be no contract and no proprietary product bundled,” Lin announces. “Instead, there will be a centralized management system - the flexiManage - in which flexiWAN can control, view, and configure all flexiEdge devices in the edge side.” Lin explains that both the hardware and software are easily upgradable as CAR-2080 provides a range of CPU options as well as network interface expansions, so users can choose a dedicated or shared environment in which to operate their service. “This combination of CAR-2080 and flexiWAN SD-WAN open-source software is ideal for a number of applications,” states Lin, “including networking router, SD-WAN, network function visualization (NFV) and software as a service (SaaS) among others.”
A Move toward Dynamic Configuration
Robert Feng, American Portwell Technology’s senior product marketing director, confirms that, because of this partnership, customers are no longer constrained in the traditionally bundled SD-WAN business model and can take back control of the market. “This means,” Feng says, “they are now able to move toward a dynamic configuration in equipment and application depending upon actual requirements with this new option of open white box hardware and open software. Not only does this new option have the flexibility to adjust either software or hardware in the future, it can the reduce fixed cost of devices purchased for a single purpose. And as ever,” he adds, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long product life span inherent with every Portwell product.”
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
About flexiWAN
flexiWAN is on a mission to create the second wave of SD-WANs with an Open Architecture, Open Source model that unchains SD-WAN software from monolithic, vendor locked solutions. The company does this by offering an open source SD-WAN infrastructure that includes the vRouter, management, orchestration and automation as well as core SD-WAN functionality. To learn more about flexiWAN's unique approach to networking, visit www.flexiwan.com.
Intel, Pentium, Celeron and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
