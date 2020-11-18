Public Meeting Notice: Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council & Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Program

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom

The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council will meet virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, January 13th from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Agenda items include Noxious Weed Trust Fund 2020 project reviews and program updates as well as a report and updates from the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Program. See the full agenda attached.

Please contact Carol Bearden, Noxious Weed Program Specialist, at (406) 444-7880 or cbearden@mt.gov to receive information to join the meeting.

Click here to view current members and learn more about the Noxious Weed Management Advisory Committee.