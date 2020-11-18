Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,873 in the last 365 days.

Public Meeting Notice: Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council & Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Program

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom

The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council will meet virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, January 13th from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 

Agenda items include Noxious Weed Trust Fund 2020 project reviews and program updates as well as a report and updates from the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Program. See the full agenda attached.

Please contact Carol Bearden, Noxious Weed Program Specialist, at (406) 444-7880 or cbearden@mt.gov to receive information to join the meeting. 

Click here to view current members and learn more about the Noxious Weed Management Advisory Committee.

You just read:

Public Meeting Notice: Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council & Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.