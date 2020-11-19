In Post-Pandemic Job Market 3 Key Areas of Focus for Workers
Valuing relationships gets us through hard times. Knowing others' names strengthens bonds we need as humans.
Workers & bosses given tips to increase value in post-pandemic job market
I learned long ago that treating others with the utmost respect and kindness is a key to success and makes life more harmonious for everyone.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With coronavirus vaccinations imminent, many U.S. workers suffering from pandemic anxiety want to better secure their employment when the pandemic ends. However, studies show job security and financial concerns are the significant predictors associated with anxiety and depression.
To confront anxiety, answers lie in what bosses and employees can do now, according to CEO and Chairman Kevin Guest, who leads USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) globally.
“Bosses have a profound effect on the morale and calm environment for employees,” said Guest, who is also a bestselling author. “Recent studies show a boss’ servant leadership style makes it easier for employees to deal with anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, research concluded employees work better if bosses acknowledge employees’ emotional suffering, work to empower employees and emphasize serving in the community.
In his book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest advocates three things workers can do now for a better post-pandemic future: build on the power of relationships; prepare now to improve valuable skills; and never give up effort to achieve your goal.
“Wherever I speak, people have said the Dorothy Principle I cite in my book has made an instant impact on their lives because it illustrates that knowing others’ names, such as a cleaning lady named Dorothy, can lift self-esteem,” he said. “I learned long ago that treating others with the utmost respect and kindness is a key to success and makes life more harmonious for everyone.”
Improving work skills is perhaps never more important than now. A lifelong learner, Guest was inspired by Styx’s Tommy Shaw, who sang and played guitar anywhere he could—even in bowling alleys and nightclubs.
“When Tommy Shaw was playing in an Alabama bowling alley bar, the band Styx was frantically searching for a lead vocalist,” said Guest. “Someone influential with Styx had heard Tommy sing in Chicago and thought he might be a good fit. They listened to his demo tape, were impressed with his vocal range and changed Tommy’s life forever when they invited him to join Styx, a global powerhouse in the music world.
“But what if Tommy had not been ready when Styx called? That level of preparation is what we all must do now to make ourselves more valuable to our employer and future employers.”
Guest’s third recommendation of never giving up is borne from the experience of a 22-year-old Rwandan woman who was hunted by killers.
“After Rwanda’s genocide in 1994, Hutu fighters hunted Immaculee Ilibagiza, who fled for protection,” he said.
However, even with killers outside her window calling her name, she stayed positive, was rescued, traveled to Rwanda’s capital and applied for a United Nations job for weeks with no luck.
“Convincing herself she could master English, which would increase employment opportunities, Immaculee hand-drew a computer keyboard on cardboard and spent hours learning how to type,” said Guest.
With determination to learn English, countless attempts to get the U.N. job and positive self-talk, she was eventually hired.
“It’s that level of persistence and positive self-talk that can carry us to higher ground and plow through any obstacle—even this pandemic,” he said. “Not once did Immaculee tell herself she couldn’t do it, even though everything she learned was new and difficult.”
Leading a billion-dollar company now spread in 24 markets worldwide, Guest applies these same principles globally.
“These patterns of behavior can make us all better prepared to endure to the end of the current pandemic and prepare ourselves for a solid future with higher levels of harmony going forward,” said Guest.
All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.
For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.
