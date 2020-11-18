Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A No-contact Advisory for Port Townsend Bay in Jefferson County

Sign in beach indicating that beachgoers should not have water contact.

On Nov. 17, Jefferson County Public Health issued a “No Contact” advisory for the shoreline in Port Townsend from Madison Street to the entrance of the Point Hudson marina. This includes Pope Marine Park, the Port Townsend Salmon Club boat ramp, and the Northwest Maritime Center. This advisory is due to a sewage overflow caused by a break in a water main. Signs are being posted at public access points. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on our blog Fecal Matters, on Facebook, or join our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-407-6154 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.govv for questions.

