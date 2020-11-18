Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference - presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from Monday, November 23rd to Thursday, December 3rd





- presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from Monday, November 23rd to Thursday, December 3rd Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference - Tuesday, December 1st at 11:20 am EST

Chinook will be participating in 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, December 1st – Thursday, December 3rd. Meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI.

To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase 3-ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, a small-molecule preclinical development candidate for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

