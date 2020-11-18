Actor Olivia Munn and Olympian Yusra Mardini celebrate resilience of Syrian youth at Jusoor Virtual Gala

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jusoor, one of the world’s foremost NGOs providing education opportunities to Syrian children and youth, will be hosting its 7th Annual Gala virtually “Live from Beirut” on Sunday 22 November at 12pm noon EST to benefit Syrian youth in Lebanon and around the globe.



The virtual Gala will be hosted by TV personality Ricardo Karam, and will feature a fireside chat with actor Olivia Munn and Syrian Olympian Yusra Mardini on the resilience of Syrian youth during the current crisis. Child prodigy singer Emanne Beasha (America’s Got Talent) will be capping off the event with a musical performance.

“The strength shown by Syrian children in the face of years of conflict and now the pandemic is so inspiring. It is such an honor to meet Yusra and learn more about the life changing work of Jusoor,” said Olivia Munn.

Funds raised through the Gala will benefit Jusoor’s global programs providing education and entrepreneurship opportunities for Syrian children and youth. Generous sponsorship for the event is provided by Raseef22 and The Capital Partnership.

Join the event live on Sunday 22 November at 12pm EST at gala.jusoorsyria.com and learn more about Jusoor’s global work at www.jusoorsyria.com | twitter: @JusoorSY | facebook: @jusoor.syria | instagram: jusoorsyria

About Jusoor

Jusoor (meaning ‘bridges’ in Arabic) is an international non-governmental organization with the mission of “Investing in Syria’s Youth for a Better Tomorrow”.

A leading global actor in educational and entrepreneurial programs for Syrian children and youth, to date, Jusoor has enabled more than 650 Syrian students to complete their university education and enrolled 7,000 children in its education centers in Lebanon. It has also supported more than 500+ entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

Jusoor’s online learning program in Lebanon has been recognized by UNHCR and UNESCO as one of the most promising 2020 education tech innovations for refugee learners. Jusoor’s work has been further recognized with the Takreem Humanitarian and Civic Services Award in 2017 and the prestigious Institute of International Education (IIE) Centenary Medal in 2019.