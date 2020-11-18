MEDIA ADVISORY - Press Conference: More than 4,000 Families of Loved Ones in Long-Term Care Frustrated by Lack of Action Demand Ford Government Take Action to Improve Long-Term Care
When: Friday, November 20 at 10 am.
What: Press Conference by Zoom
Link: https://zoom.us/j/93424691624?pwd=QXpTTi9XUlBPQkFCZ3BwSUErbHNjZz09
or phone at +1 647 558 0588
Meeting ID: 934 2469 1624
Passcode: 515417
Speakers representing families directly impacted by inadequate care in long-term care release open letter and demand that the Ford government take immediate action to improve care and save lives.
Who:
- Amy Ayres, a PSW who got COVID-19 early in the first wave and returned to work after recovery
- Sparky Johnson, who lost an aunt in long-term care
- Elly Miller, whose mom is currently in a long-term care home
- Rose Anne Reilly, whose mom lives in a long-term care home and is currently in hospital with COVID-19
For more information: Alessandro Presenza (705) 524-5522, Sandra Caleta (647) 624-3839
Advocates for Long-Term Care Reform Ontario
Canadians Against For-Profit Care & Support Group for the Elderly
Our Seniors Deserve Better
Warrior Advocacy Crusade (All Seniors Lives Matter) Before Profit