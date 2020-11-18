Samson Yung-Abu Provides Guide to Academic Success
““Student Exam Passport: Be prepared: Revision leads to results. Neglect leads to regret.” simplifies studying and test-taking”
This book serves as a guide to struggling students in this generation to overcome their anxiety of taking exams, to provide them with a comprehensive, simple but effective practical study habits...”UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a student is no small feat. More so for those who have to balance their education with life beyond it, as was Samson Yung-Abu's experience when he pursued his master's studies. That is why he penned " Student Exam Passport: Be prepared: Revision leads to results. Neglect leads to regret." With this, he aims to provide a methodical approach to help students greatly simplify the hurdles before them and make the learning process more convenient and academic success more likely.
— Samson Yung-Abu
Yung-Abu lays out how to make studying and revisions more urgent yet more entertaining, easier to follow and more thoroughly engaging. It does not turn it into a rote process, as Yung-Abu describes it as being “more philosophical and even novel-like.”
He embeds his guide with real-life scenarios and outlines common errors during exams that all students can relate to. And he reveals that the difficulties students face are natural, that even intelligent, motivated and hardworking individuals will struggle to remember after hours of studying. Yung-Abu posits that information retention is not as easy, that retaining knowledge into the long-term memory bank is not a trivial process. He tackles specific topics such as accountability, learning-styles, memory, the significance of forgetting, preparation and planning, how to achieve top grades, and more.
"I wrote the "Student Exam Passport" to support all levels of students around the world. This book serves as a guide to struggling students in this generation to overcome their anxiety of taking exams, to provide them with a comprehensive, simple but effective practical study habits, and give them the right motivational push to succeed." Yung-Abu explains.
About the Author
Samson Yung-Abu is a motivator, mentor and tutor best known for his trademark motivational quotes distributed worldwide through social media. He has authored works such as "The Creative Talents Notebook," "Snacks For thought," "Student Pledge Journal," and "Santa Remembers All Good Kids." He holds a master in psychology from Nottingham Trent University and a bachelor of Law and Criminology degree also from Nottingham Trent University. He lives in the United Kingdom with his family where he currently works on his debut thriller novel.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Samson Yung-Abu for This Week in America with Ric Bratton