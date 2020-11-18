NDDOT wraps up 193 projects as construction season closes

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) wraps up work on 193 road and bridge projects during the 2020 construction season, which is coming to a close around the state.

“2020 was a tremendous year for the NDDOT and the state of North Dakota,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “We invested almost $400 million into the state highway system and improved all modes of transportation throughout the state. I want to personally thank everyone who contributed to making this construction season successful and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the state’s transportation system.”

Notable projects completed in 2020 include the Demers Avenue project in Grand Forks; the Interstate 94 pedestrian bridge in Dickinson; the Fargo Main Avenue project; and the new Long X Bridge opening to traffic.

Major construction projects by region include:

Bismarck District:

Reconstruction of 43rd Avenue from Montreal Street to State Street in Bismarck

Milling and overlay on US 83 NB/SB from Bismarck to Wilton

Milling and overlay on ND 36 from Wilton to Junction ND 14

Main Street signals, curb and gutter, lighting, landscaping in Bismarck

Safety Corridor on US 83 from Bismarck to Washburn

Dickinson District:

Surfacing and widening on ND 22 from Junction 12 to New England

Major rehabilitation on ND 8 from Junction 200 to Twin Buttes

Lighting and signals on Villard Street in Dickinson

Williston District:

Concrete overlay on US 2 from Blaisdell to west of Berthold

Reconstruction of ND 1804 from Red Mike Area to west of Williston

Major rehabilitation on ND 73 from Junction ND 23 to mile 6

Bridge deck overlay on ND 23 Four Bears Bridge

Reconstruction of intersection of ND 1804 and 7th Avenue East in Williston

Minot District:

Major rehabilitation on ND 37 from Parshall to 4 miles east of Junction ND 1804

Reconstruction of 31st Avenue from Broadway to 13th Street Southeast in Minot

Overlay on ND 37 from Garrison to Junction US 83

Micro surfacing on ND 43 from Junction ND 14 to Junction US 281

Devils Lake District:

Major rehabilitation on US 2 west of Devils Lake

Major rehabilitation on US 281 from Sheyenne to near Junction ND 57

Grade raise on ND 20 north of Devils Lake

Valley City District:

Milling and overlay ND 46 from Junction US 281 to Junction ND 1

5th Avenue Northwest reconstruction in Valley City

Milling and overlay on ND 1 from Junction I-94 North to Junction ND 26

Main Street milling, overlay, lighting, signals, bikeway, and ramp revisions in Valley City

Fargo District:

Milling and overlay on ND 32 from Junction ND 13 to Lisbon

Bridge deck overlay on I-29 3 miles north of ND 200

Concrete median barrier on I-29 south of 17th Avenue South in Fargo

Deck overlay on 12th Avenue North in Fargo

Concrete pavement repair and chip sealing on ND 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton

Grand Forks District:

Concrete overlay on US 2 from Grand Forks Air Force Base to 69th Street

Milling and overlay on ND 1 from ND 26 to east of Junction ND 200

Milling and overlay with pipe repairs on ND 1 from Lakota to near Edmore

University Avenue milling and overlay from State Street to 3rd Street in Grand Forks

5th Street from US 2 to Demers Avenue milling and overlay in Grand Forks

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.