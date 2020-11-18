NDDOT wraps up 193 projects as construction season closes
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) wraps up work on 193 road and bridge projects during the 2020 construction season, which is coming to a close around the state.
“2020 was a tremendous year for the NDDOT and the state of North Dakota,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “We invested almost $400 million into the state highway system and improved all modes of transportation throughout the state. I want to personally thank everyone who contributed to making this construction season successful and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the state’s transportation system.”
Notable projects completed in 2020 include the Demers Avenue project in Grand Forks; the Interstate 94 pedestrian bridge in Dickinson; the Fargo Main Avenue project; and the new Long X Bridge opening to traffic.
Major construction projects by region include:
Bismarck District:
- Reconstruction of 43rd Avenue from Montreal Street to State Street in Bismarck
- Milling and overlay on US 83 NB/SB from Bismarck to Wilton
- Milling and overlay on ND 36 from Wilton to Junction ND 14
- Main Street signals, curb and gutter, lighting, landscaping in Bismarck
- Safety Corridor on US 83 from Bismarck to Washburn
Dickinson District:
- Surfacing and widening on ND 22 from Junction 12 to New England
- Major rehabilitation on ND 8 from Junction 200 to Twin Buttes
- Lighting and signals on Villard Street in Dickinson
Williston District:
- Concrete overlay on US 2 from Blaisdell to west of Berthold
- Reconstruction of ND 1804 from Red Mike Area to west of Williston
- Major rehabilitation on ND 73 from Junction ND 23 to mile 6
- Bridge deck overlay on ND 23 Four Bears Bridge
- Reconstruction of intersection of ND 1804 and 7th Avenue East in Williston
Minot District:
- Major rehabilitation on ND 37 from Parshall to 4 miles east of Junction ND 1804
- Reconstruction of 31st Avenue from Broadway to 13th Street Southeast in Minot
- Overlay on ND 37 from Garrison to Junction US 83
- Micro surfacing on ND 43 from Junction ND 14 to Junction US 281
Devils Lake District:
- Major rehabilitation on US 2 west of Devils Lake
- Major rehabilitation on US 281 from Sheyenne to near Junction ND 57
- Grade raise on ND 20 north of Devils Lake
Valley City District:
- Milling and overlay ND 46 from Junction US 281 to Junction ND 1
- 5th Avenue Northwest reconstruction in Valley City
- Milling and overlay on ND 1 from Junction I-94 North to Junction ND 26
- Main Street milling, overlay, lighting, signals, bikeway, and ramp revisions in Valley City
Fargo District:
- Milling and overlay on ND 32 from Junction ND 13 to Lisbon
- Bridge deck overlay on I-29 3 miles north of ND 200
- Concrete median barrier on I-29 south of 17th Avenue South in Fargo
- Deck overlay on 12th Avenue North in Fargo
- Concrete pavement repair and chip sealing on ND 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton
Grand Forks District:
- Concrete overlay on US 2 from Grand Forks Air Force Base to 69th Street
- Milling and overlay on ND 1 from ND 26 to east of Junction ND 200
- Milling and overlay with pipe repairs on ND 1 from Lakota to near Edmore
- University Avenue milling and overlay from State Street to 3rd Street in Grand Forks
- 5th Street from US 2 to Demers Avenue milling and overlay in Grand Forks
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.