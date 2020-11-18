Deep Quant Adds Five Exchanges To Its Algorithmic Crypto Trading Platform

/EIN News/ -- Moscow, Russia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software company’s premium trading product now compatible with six exchanges

After becoming a Binance Broker Partner last month, automated crypto trading firm Deep Quant has now added five more cryptocurrency exchanges to its platform.

As well as Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, the Deep Quant has now secured partnerships with Huobi and OKEX. This means its trading software can now operate on six leading exchanges including Kraken, Bitstamp and Bitfinex.

Security and opportunity

The addition of more exchanges reduces the risk involved with trading on a single exchange. The move ensures that trading can continue uninterrupted, and eliminates the chance of users losing access to funds if an exchange is taken offline or suffers a security breach.

As well as diversifying user funds across multiple platforms, the broad selection of exchanges allows Deep Quant to reach a wider audience of traders. Users can also now take advantage of Deep Quant’s cold storage feature, which provides enhanced security for their assets.

Deep Quant co-founder Alexandr Denisov commented:

“Smart trading is all about risk management. We firmly believe you should not put all your eggs in one basket. It is the golden rule of investing, and it applies to asset security as much as portfolio diversity.

In the event that one exchange is inaccessible, our program will move to protect your portfolio, rebalance its trading activity and continue to trade safely on your behalf.”

What is Deep Quant?

Deep Quant is a new algorithmic-based trading product designed to identify and exploit the opportunities in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency markets.

Using machine learning and proven algorithmic trading models, Deep Quant is capable of delivering double-digit annual returns in complex markets without requiring any crypto, trading or technical expertise. The system is managed from a single interface, with detailed real-time reporting and analysis.

Deep Quant co-founder Tim Ziyatdinov has further explained:

"We've backtested the algorithm on more than 4 years of data on different trading pairs, fine-tuned it to deliver the best income and the lowest maximum dropdown which results in high risk/reward ratio.”

With the expansion of its exchange compatibility, Deep Quant is now a simple gateway to the best prices and trading volumes on the world’s leading crypto exchanges.

A referral program has been launched in Q4 of this year which gives users the opportunity to generate additional passive income. The program will share up to 20% of revenue with referrers.

Deep Quant is free to use on trading accounts with a balance of up to $500. To find out more about Deep Quant and demo the system for free, visit https://deep-quant.net.

Сontact details:

Company: Deep Quant

Email: pr@deep-quant.net

Website: https://deep-quant.net



