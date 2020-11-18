Draft of Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus Standard 2.0 Now Available for Public Review

/EIN News/ -- ELK GROVE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Accellera Systems Initiative, the electronics industry organization focused on the creation and adoption of electronic design automation (EDA) and intellectual property (IP) standards, announced the availability of the Portable Test and Stimulus Draft Standard 2.0 (PSS) for public review. Download the draft standard for review here.

The Portable Test and Stimulus Draft Standard 2.0 includes about 90% of the projected functionality that will be included in the official Portable Test and Stimulus Standard 2.0 release expected in March 2021. Accellera’s Portable Stimulus Working Group (PSWG) welcomes feedback from the community on the major additions included in the draft while the group finalizes the remaining functionality.

When:

Public review will open on November 18, 2020 and close on December 18, 2020.

About:

New major features intend to improve the usability of the Portable Test and Stimulus Standard 2.0 and expand its portability and flexibility to a broader class of verification challenges.

Additions to the draft of the 2.0 standard include several new language features:

Core Library for standard portable functionality and utilities for common PSS applications, including register accesses and memory allocation and management

Collection types, including arrays, lists, maps, and sets

Parameterized types

Constraint enhancements, including default constraints and propagation

Enhanced activity-level generation and scheduling constructs

Improved portability of procedural constructs for test realization

How to participate and influence the standard:

The Portable Stimulus Working Group invites and encourages the community to participate in the review and provide feedback on the new additions to the standard.

Feedback can be provided through Accellera’s Portable Stimulus 2.0 Public Review Community Forum.

For more information on the working group and to view additional resources, visit the Portable Stimulus Working Group page.

