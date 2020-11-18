Online Trading Academy Responds to a Spike in Online Classes

Leveraging the latest technology infused with their education

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID Pandemic has shined a light on the shortcomings of online education platforms. High Schools and colleges around the world are trying to figure out how to untether themselves from physical classrooms and maintain the same level of education and engagement through a virtual environment.

Online Trading Academy has been on the leading edge of this for years, delivering classes in-person as well as online for more than a decade as part of the lifelong education it offers its students. OTA’s virtual environment is massive, with more than 10,000 online education sessions in 2019 for instance. As part of that, in a program they call Extended Learning Tracks (XLTs), students join instructors in real-time in the financial markets to track how the markets are evolving and explore opportunities for trading and investing strategies they are learning. Many students take XLTs for years as a way to stay connected to other students and keep current in the markets.

The limitations of older education platforms and the explosion of new platforms are opening possibilities for OTA to expand their virtual environment even further and in a more interactive way.

“Because of the pandemic, we are seeing class sizes blow up. Many classes are regularly over a thousand students and we are starting to explore larger events also,” said Steve Albin, Vice President of Education Operations. “We are always looking for the best tools to give our students a seamless connection with instructors and each other. New tools like real-time student polling for instant feedback will help our instructors ensure that our students are grasping key concepts.”

Eyal Marmareli, Chief Technology Officer added, “We believe the delivery of our classes should be frictionless. We wanted to remove any barriers that students might have. Platforms like Zoom give us the capacity we need to host larger classes. And we know that many of our students consume their education on mobile devices, so it’s important to be device agnostic.”

OTA’s mobile application has also experienced high volume. As of August, OTA’s mobile app has been downloaded more than 30,000 times with approximately 7 Million user sessions per year.

Steve Albin explained the data, “A majority of our students are fully employed. Streaming our classes to their mobile devices has enabled them to integrate our education into their busy lives.”

About Online Trading Academy:

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a world leader in financial education for people who want to build skills and confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA’s proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology teaches strategies designed to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn from knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next generation education, analysis, and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use techniques similar to professional traders on Wall Street. Founded in 1997 at a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy has since expanded to more than 40 worldwide education centers and has served over 80,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 200,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class.