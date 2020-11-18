CSX Recognized by Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Company Appears for 10th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX continues to build its reputation in sustainability, earning a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 10th consecutive year with across-the-board improvement in environmental, social, governance and economic scores.

In addition to being the only U.S. railroad to make the DJSI, CSX is ranked among the top 15 transportation and transportation infrastructure companies worldwide. A record 102 companies were assessed for this year’s global index.

“Being ranked among the most sustainably run transportation companies in the world is an affirmation of the actions we’re taking to reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions through technology and increasingly efficient operations,” said Jim Foote, president and chief executive officer.

The company’s efficiency improvements as well as high scores in key areas of business conduct, environmental policy and management systems, and operational eco efficiency contributed to driving improvement across DJSI’s assessment areas: governance and economic, environmental, and social dimensions. CSX continues to drive innovation across these important ESG themes.

“Our commitment to sustainability is good for us, for our customers and for society,” Foote said. “It supports our strategy of working with customers to convert more freight from highway to rail, which reduces highway congestion and wasteful emissions.”

The DJSI North America index is a partnership between the Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM Sustainability Assessments, which tracks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on an analysis of financially material economic, environmental and governance criteria. To learn more about sustainability at CSX, view the company’s most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report at www.csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

